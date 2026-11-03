Spice Fusion Publishes Festive Worcestershire Days Out Guide For Families Travelling The A449

Ahad Miah, Owner and Chef, Spice Fusion Preparing a Takeaway!

Spice Fusion Logo

Spice Fusion customers celebrating at a party.

Ladies night at Spice Fusion

Guest enjoying a cold beer

Dunhampton restaurant pairs local Christmas attractions with a dining stop between Worcester and Kidderminster in a new online guide.

- Ahad Miah, Owner and Chef, Spice FusionDUNHAMPTON, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spice Fusion Publishes Festive Worcestershire Days Out Guide for Families Travelling the A449Spice Fusion, a modern Indian restaurant at the Halfway House on the A449, has published a Worcestershire Days Out guide for families, couples and day-trippers visiting the county's festive attractions this Christmas.The guide lists seasonal destinations across the area, including the Santa Safari at West Midlands Safari Park, Little Owl Farm Park and the Dinosaur, Wildlife and Education Centre. It pairs them with a dining stop on the journey home. The guide is hosted on the recently launched Spice Fusion website, which replaces the restaurant's previous web address.Christmas brings a full calendar of light trails, grottos and farm park events to Worcestershire, and the drive home after a long day out often leaves little time to plan a meal. Spice Fusion sits midway between Worcester and Kidderminster on the A449 Ombersley Road, a main north-south route through the county with onward access to the M5. The restaurant has on-site parking and large dining rooms suited to family groups. Its full menu is also available as a takeaway for those who would rather eat at home.“There is a familiar kind of exhaustion that comes from a full day out in winter, particularly with children in the back of the car,” said Ahad Miah, owner and chef at Spice Fusion.“Worcestershire has excellent family attractions over Christmas, but a proper sit-down meal or a hot takeaway on the way back is often left to chance. The guide offers practical ideas for days out, and a warm place to stop and eat before the last stretch home.”The restaurant will also serve a Christmas Day menu on 25 December. Established in 2007, Spice Fusion has been recognised by the Good Food Awards and the British Curry Awards.Table reservations, festive opening hours and the full guide are available on the Spice Fusion website, or by telephone on 01905 622 222.About Spice FusionSpice Fusion is a contemporary Indian restaurant at Halfway House, A449 Ombersley Road, Dunhampton, Worcestershire DY13 9SW. Founded in 2007, it has a main dining room, private dining for small groups, a lounge bar and private customer parking.

Ahad Miah

Spice Fusion Restaurant & Lounge

+44 1905 622 222

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