Fortress Launches PR And Reputation Services For Law Firms

Fortress - Law Firm SEO

New offering helps law firms build credibility, earn media coverage, and protect their online reputations

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fortress, a digital marketing company serving law firms, today announced the launch of its new PR and reputation services. The offering adds media outreach, thought leadership, and online reputation management to the company's existing work in search and digital advertising, giving clients a single partner for both visibility and credibility. For firms already investing in SEO for lawyers, the new services are designed to make sure that the people who find them online also trust what they see.“Visibility gets a firm found, but reputation is what gets a prospective client to pick up the phone,” said Gerrid Smith, CEO of Fortress.“People researching an attorney read reviews, look for press coverage, and judge credibility in seconds. Our PR and reputation services help our clients control that first impression and earn the trust that makes marketing work.”What the new services includeThe PR and reputation offering centers on three areas. The first is earned media and thought leadership, where Fortress helps clients secure coverage, expert commentary, and published articles that position their attorneys as authorities in their practice areas. The second is reputation management, which includes monitoring and responding to online reviews, building systems that encourage satisfied clients to share their experiences, and addressing inaccurate or damaging content. The third is issue and crisis response, where Fortress helps firms prepare for and respond to negative reviews or reputation threats before they affect referrals and case volume.The services were built around how trust is formed in a profession where decisions carry high stakes. A person facing a legal problem is rarely making a casual choice, and the online record of a firm, from search results to reviews to media mentions, plays a large role in that decision.Built on a foundation of search and digital growthFortress has long focused on helping law firms attract the right clients through search visibility, content, and paid media. The new PR and reputation services are designed to work alongside those efforts. Strong coverage and positive reviews can support search performance, while strong search performance puts a firm's reputation in front of more people.Support for law firmsSmith said reputation matters in legal services because prospective clients often compare several attorneys, read reviews, and research a firm's background before making a call. Fortress's reputation services are designed to make sure that the information they find is accurate, current, and reflective of the quality of representation a firm provides. Alongside its search work, the company will help firms build a public presence that supports client confidence.“Our clients have worked hard to earn their credentials and results,” said Smith.“Our job is to make sure the story that is told about them online is complete, accurate, and easy to find.”About FortressFortress is a digital marketing company that helps law firms attract clients through search engine optimization, content, digital advertising, and now PR and reputation services. Fortress was shaped by founder Gerrid Smith's own experience. In 2018, while looking for a partner for his e-commerce business, he worked with several agencies before taking the work into his own hands. That experience produced a team built around understanding a client's business, doing the work, and being accountable for it.The company's work brings together organic search, Google Maps, AI search, paid search, and the supporting content that helps potential clients discover a firm and decide whether to make contact. Law firms receive a search marketing plan built around their practice areas, their market, and the cases they want more of.

Gerrid Smith

Fortress

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Fortress Launches PR and Reputation Services for Law Firms News Provided By Fortress Digital Marketing November 03, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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