Influential Women: Codi Saad, Leads Agile Teams With A Servant-Leader Mindset And A Vision For Inclusive Technology

CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manager of Scrum Masters at Lexipol Draws on a Nontraditional Path From Academia to IT to Align People, Processes, and Purpose in an Era of Artificial IntelligenceMission Viejo, California – Codi Saad serves as Manager of Scrum Masters at Lexipol, where she leads within the IT industry after building a successful career over the past 12 years. Recognized as an Agile Delivery Leader and servant leader, she manages teams, mentors professionals, and helps organizations improve collaboration, processes, and delivery outcomes. Her work centers on aligning people, processes, and purpose while fostering environments built on trust, feedback, and continuous improvement. Through her leadership, she continues to develop people, strengthen teams, and guide organizations through the evolving intersection of Agile practices, technology, and artificial intelligence. Her specialties include Agile delivery leadership, Scrum Master management, Agile methodologies, the Scrum framework, and Agile transformation and scaling.Codi's path into technology was anything but conventional. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Michigan State University and a Master of Arts in International and Global Studies from the University of Denver's Josef Korbel School of Global and Public Affairs. She began her professional journey as a professor at Jackson Community College, initially intending to remain in academia. While moonlighting in IT roles that drew on her strong communication skills, she discovered a passion for people management, process improvement, and building effective systems. That realization led her to make a full transition into the IT industry, where she has grown through hands-on experience, continuous learning, and determination.Codi has earned numerous professional certifications. They include Certified Scrum Professional, Advanced Certified ScrumMaster, Certified ScrumMaster, Certified Agile Leadership, Certified Agile Scaling, and AI for Scrum Masters. She also holds the Certified Artificial Intelligence for Agile Leaders credential and a Lean Six Sigma White Belt Certification. These credentials reflect her commitment to staying current in a field that changes quickly.The best career advice Codi has received is to take time to ask questions and remain curious when joining a new team. Before making changes, she believes it is important to understand a company's history, culture, and processes, as well as how everything came together. She has also learned the value of servant leadership, which means listening first, learning from others, and focusing on how she can support her team and contribute to its success. Her advice to young women entering the technology industry is to stay open-minded and flexible. Career paths do not always unfold as planned, and new opportunities often emerge for those willing to step outside their comfort zone, explore new possibilities, and embrace change. Her own move from the classroom to IT shows how trying new things can lead to experiences that might never have been considered at the start.Codi sees the biggest challenges and opportunities in her field as navigating gender dynamics and effectively integrating artificial intelligence into team processes. Gender-related challenges continue to shape workplace experiences and opportunities, while AI offers significant potential to improve efficiency, collaboration, and decision-making. In her view, the key is learning to use these technologies thoughtfully while preserving strong human connection, inclusive leadership, and effective teamwork. Service is the value that matters most to her in work and in life. She reminds herself that she is here to serve others and regards that purpose as both her mission and her calling, whether as a manager in IT or, earlier, as a professor.Codi's commitment to service extends to the wider technology community. She is a member of the Scrum Alliance, Women in Agile, and Black Women Code, and she is dedicated to supporting greater diversity and inclusion in technology. She contributes resources and donations to Black Girls CODE to help women of color pursue opportunities in STEM. Whether managing teams, mentoring emerging leaders, or helping organizations evolve, she is passionate about empowering others and creating room for growth.By pairing curiosity with a deep sense of service, Codi has turned an unexpected career change into a lasting source of strength for the teams she leads. Her work shows that thoughtful leadership, inclusive values, and openness to new technology can help people and organizations thrive together. Through her mentorship, advocacy, and steady guidance of Agile teams, Codi Saad continues to build systems and communities where people are empowered to do their best work.Learn More about Codi Saad:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Codi Saad, Leads Agile Teams With a Servant-Leader Mindset and a Vision for Inclusive Technology News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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