Maniya Health Named Medical Practice Of The Year In Hamilton, New Jersey

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned primary and urgent care practice earns recognition backed by a 4.9-star rating from 2,071 consumer reviews.

HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maniya Health, a family-owned primary care, urgent care and specialty care practice based in Hamilton, New Jersey, has been named Medical Practice of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 2,071 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating. It reflects the practice's mission to give every patient holistic, personalized care in a convenient, modern setting.

The practice traces its roots to 1973, when the late Dr. Nisar Ahmed opened a primary care practice devoted to personal care for his community. In 1999, Dr. Mariam Maniya took over. In 2020, Dr. Omar Maniya led the practice to reinvent its care model with telemedicine, connected devices and a redesigned patient experience.

Today Maniya Health serves patients across three locations in Hamilton, Robbinsville and Hopewell. It offers same-day appointments and walk-ins, on-site labs and radiology, and on-site specialists in gastroenterology, nephrology, pulmonology, neurology, rheumatology and more. Patients pay no concierge fees, can book and pay online and can text the practice anytime.

“Our goal has always been to give every patient the kind of care we'd want for our own family,” said Dr. Omar Maniya, CEO of Maniya Health.“Being named Medical Practice of the Year, based on what our patients say about us, is a tribute to our entire team of physicians and staff. We'll keep making care easier, more personal and more convenient for our community.”

Maniya Health offers evening hours until 8 p.m. on weekdays and is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Maniya Health

Maniya Health is a family-owned practice providing primary care, urgent care and on-site specialty care in Hamilton, Robbinsville and Hopewell, New Jersey. Founded in 1973, it combines personalized care with telehealth, on-site labs and radiology. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Omar Maniya

Maniya Health

+1 (609) 581-9100

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Maniya Health Named Medical Practice of the Year in Hamilton, New Jersey News Provided By Awardy November 03, 2026, 10:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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