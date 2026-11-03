Influential Women Features Sarah Boswell: Faith, Persistence, And Service In Medical Sales And Healthcare Partnership

CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enterprise Account Manager and Field Trainer at Baxter Brings More Than a Decade of Clinical and Sales Experience to Helping Health Systems Strengthen Patient CareLivermore, California – Sarah Boswell is a healthcare professional with more than a decade of experience in medical sales who currently serves as an Enterprise Account Manager and Field Trainer at Baxter. Her work centers on solving clinical challenges for healthcare organizations and helping partners deliver stronger patient outcomes. She supports hospital operations across multiple integrated delivery networks and acute care facilities, provides executive-level strategic consulting for health systems, and offers field training and clinical solution support. Her specialties span medical devices and healthcare sales, a focus she brings to every health system she partners with. Colleagues have long recognized her as a natural trainer and lifelong learner, and she has led large-scale presentations and training sessions across the country.Sarah's path into the industry began far from a sales desk. She started in clerical work at a small physician's office before moving into clinical operations within the emergency department of a trauma center. An unforeseen opportunity then drew her toward medical sales, and she interviewed for her first role still dressed in scrubs. From there, she rose quickly through national training programs into positions that now involve executive-level dialogue with major health systems. Academically, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology/Nursing from California State University-Hayward, where she created an undergraduate laboratory research protocol centered on the BRCA gene. She later returned to the classroom to complete an Executive MBA at Quantic School of Business and Technology, becoming the first person in her family to hold a master's degree.Sarah attributes her success entirely to her faith. She credits God for everything she has accomplished and has experienced life both with and without that faith at the center, a difference she describes as night and day. The best career advice she has received is to build relationships first, listen more than she speaks, and lead through service. She has taken to heart the idea that the most effective leaders measure their success by the success they create for others.Her advice to young women entering medical sales is simple: breathe. She encourages them never to treat a no as final, but to see it instead as not right now. Persistence, she says, means continuing to push forward and pursuing the next opportunity in front of them. In her field, Sarah sees a central part of her role as working closely with customers to make sure they have the products and resources they need to support patient care. She is passionate about helping them navigate challenges and maintain continuity for the patients they serve.Faith, family, and service are the values that guide Sarah most. She also holds persistence, curiosity, conviction, and compassion close to her work, along with a commitment to clear and meaningful communication in everything she does. That sense of service has carried her into significant community and humanitarian work. She spent a month supporting operations at two orphanages in Haiti, volunteered for several years with a crisis nursery in the Bay Area, and has taken part in trauma rounds at hospitals. She also serves on booster committees for her local high school and city.Sarah has met significant personal challenges with resilience. A thirteen-plus year infertility journey culminated in the birth of her youngest child in 2025, and she has navigated postpartum recovery and several surgeries while continuing to excel in her career and as a parent. Through each season, she has drawn on the same faith and persistence that shape her professional life.Her story is one of steady growth, from clerical work to clinical operations to strategic consulting. Rooted in faith and driven by a desire to serve, Sarah has built a career that connects clinical insight with meaningful partnerships across the healthcare system. Her journey from a physician's front office to executive conversations with major health systems shows what persistence can achieve. Through her training, her advocacy for patient care, and her generosity in her community, Sarah Boswell continues to show others that every no can become a not yet.Learn More about Sarah Boswell:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Features Sarah Boswell: Faith, Persistence, and Service in Medical Sales and Healthcare Partnership News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.