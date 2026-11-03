Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Intensify Stir For Higher Procurement Prices, Attempt To Lay Siege To DC's Office

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Sugarcane farmers across Karnataka intensified their statewide agitation on Tuesday, with protesters attempting to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mysuru and launching a 'Jail Bharo' protest in Belagavi, demanding a procurement price of Rs 5,500 per tonne. They also demanded that the Central government increase the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar from the existing Rs 31 to Rs 60 per kg.

In Mysuru, protesting farmers attempted to enter the Deputy Commissioner's office by opening its gate, but police prevented them from proceeding. The farmers subsequently blocked the road outside the office, pushing against police barricades and setting up their own barricades to prevent traffic movement. They continued their protest by camping on the road and even preparing lunch there.

State Farmers' Association President Badagalapura Nagendra and State Sugarcane Growers' Association President Kuruburu Shantakumar were among those leading the agitation.

Nagendra said all farmers' organisations had come together at a meeting held in Belagavi on October 26 and had decided to pursue their demands jointly through a common appeal on a single letterhead.

He said sugar factories should pay Rs 4,500 per tonne and the state government should provide an additional Rs 1,000, taking the total procurement price to Rs 5,500 per tonne. He also demanded that the Central government increase the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar from the existing Rs 31 to Rs 60 per kg.

"Every year, farmers are forced to protest against sugar factories. This issue must be addressed and taken to its logical conclusion. If farmers are to remain peaceful, the government must formulate a comprehensive policy," Nagendra said, stressing the need for a dedicated sugar policy.

Warning that the agitation could take a different turn if the state government failed to take the demands seriously, he announced that a massive convention would be held in Bengaluru on November 6, where tens of thousands of farmers would participate. The movement would subsequently be taken to every village, he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers under the banner of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene launched a 'Jail Bharo' protest in Belagavi after the deadlines given to the state government and sugar mills to announce a fair procurement price expired.

Wearing T-shirts bearing the words "Prisoner Number 5,500", the farmers took out a padayatra from Gurlapur Cross towards Hindalga Central Prison. They briefly clashed with police barricades during the march.

The agitation has also affected traffic on several key routes, including the Mysuru-Ooty National Highway and the Pune-Bengaluru highway, as well as roads across Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad and Haveri districts.

The farmers are also demanding restoration of the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) base recovery rate to 9.5 per cent, timely payment of cane dues within 14 days and crop insurance for sugarcane.