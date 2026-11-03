Egypt And IFAD Sign Agreements To Strengthen Water Security And Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Cairo, November 2026 – The Government of Egypt and the International Fund for Agricultural Development IFAD signed two agreements today to help small-scale farmers improve water management, increase their incomes and adapt to climate change, while strengthening Egypt's role in sharing agricultural expertise across Africa and the Middle East. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The agreements cover the Climate-Resilient On-Farm Water Management in the Nile Valley (CROWN) project, supported by US$64.85 million in IFAD financing, and the Positioning Egypt for Agricultural Resilience and Leadership (PEARL) project, backed by a US$470,000 grant. The signing ceremony was attended by Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Hany Sweilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, and Mostafa Al Sayyad, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation. The agreements come as climate pressures, scarce water resources and regional uncertainty underscore the importance of investing in resilient food systems. Together, they connect financing for rural communities with the technical expertise, institutions and partnerships needed to sustain results and share effective approaches more widely. “Water investments deliver lasting results when farmers also have the knowledge, finance and market opportunities to make their businesses more productive and resilient,” said Naoufel Telahigue, IFAD Regional Director for the Near East, North Africa, Europe and Central Asia.“These agreements bring those elements together, while enabling Egypt to share practical solutions with other countries facing similar challenges.”