KAMEH TO PRESENT MONUMENTAL NEW WORK FROM ITS DESERT ROSE COLLECTION AT DESIGN DOHA 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Dubai-based collectible design studio unveils a new body of work exploring the intersection of functional art, sculptural expression and the extraordinary geometry of the natural world. Dubai-based collectible design studio KAMEH will present a monumental new work from its Desert Rose collection at the Design Doha Biennial 2026, marking a significant evolution in the studio's artistic practice. Conceived at the intersection of functional art, sculpture and architecture, the presentation explores the relationship between natural formations, human experience and the expressive possibilities of collectible design. At the centre of the presentation is an imposing sculptural work extending four and a half metres in length, its horizontal form interrupted by crystalline structures rising more than two metres in height. Drawing inspiration from the intricate formations of the desert rose mineral, the composition translates nature's complex geometry into an architectural presence. Its scale, proportions and interplay of forms invite the viewer to engage with the work as an immersive sculptural experience, extending its meaning beyond its functional purpose. The work reflects KAMEH's approach to collectible design, where function and artistic expression coexist rather than compete. Each creation is conceived as an authored work of art, defined by its conceptual foundation, material exploration and individual character. Rather than allowing utility to determine form, KAMEH approaches familiar objects as opportunities for artistic investigation, challenging established distinctions between functional objects and contemporary sculpture. The Desert Rose collection takes its inspiration from an extraordinary natural phenomenon: crystalline formations that develop beneath arid landscapes over time, their interlocking structures resembling delicate petals carved from stone. For KAMEH, these formations represent more than a source of visual inspiration. They speak to resilience, transformation and the passage of time, reflecting the forces that shape both the natural world and the human experience. Its presentation in Qatar carries particular resonance. The same geological phenomenon famously informed Jean Nouvel's design for the National Museum of Qatar, whose intersecting architectural forms have become an enduring expression of the country's cultural landscape. By interpreting this shared natural reference through its own sculptural language, KAMEH establishes a dialogue between art, architecture and the landscape of the region. Nikita Erokhin, Founder and Creative Director of KAMEH, comments:“It's an honour to be showing a piece inspired by the desert rose at Design Doha in a country where its symbolism and perfect geometry have been harnessed to such wonderful effect. I was born in a desert landscape and it has continued to inform my life and creative output. Where people see barrenness, I see wonder. Nature finds a way to thrive.” The presentation represents a continuation of the studio's evolving artistic language, following the debut of KAMEH's Collection 0.6 at Design Miami in December 2025. That body of work explored the desert rose through crystalline geometries, dyed wood and tonal contrasts, establishing a visual language informed by geological structures and the relationship between material, form and human perception. At Design Doha, this exploration takes on a more monumental dimension. The transition in scale signals an expansion of KAMEH's practice towards increasingly architectural and immersive works, where the surrounding space becomes integral to the experience of the object itself. The work is intended not only to be observed, but to encourage movement, contemplation and a heightened awareness of the relationship between the viewer and the physical environment. An equally important dimension of KAMEH's practice is its commitment to craftsmanship and local production. Founded in Dubai in 2022, the studio works closely with skilled artisans across the United Arab Emirates, bringing together contemporary artistic thinking and specialist making techniques. This collaborative approach places material knowledge and the human hand at the heart of each creation, reinforcing the value of craftsmanship within contemporary collectible design. Erokhin adds:“The new work is bolder in scale but builds on my exploration of presenting natural structures in unexpected ways. In an increasingly digital world, physical objects and how we relate to them are ever more important.” Through its participation in Design Doha 2026, KAMEH continues to contribute to the growing dialogue surrounding collectible design in the region, presenting functional art as a form of cultural and artistic expression, where the significance of an object lies as much in the ideas it embodies as in its physical presence. The new work from KAMEH's Desert Rose collection will be presented as part of Design Doha Biennial 2026, opening on 5 November, with the Biennial continuing until 31 January 2027. About KAMEH: Multi-disciplinary studio KAMEH creates collectible design objects and immersive installations inspired by natural forms and the shared rituals of everyday life. Founded in 2022 by creative director Nikita Erokhin, the Dubai-based studio operates with a clear point of view: thoughtful design, allied with meticulous craftsmanship and meaningful collaboration. Each sculptural piece is handcrafted by skilled artisans across the United Arab Emirates, resulting in objects as considered as they are covetable. Born in Turkmenistan and long based in the Gulf, Erokhin draws on the material language of desert landscapes – mineral formations, layered stone, and sculpted terrain. Informed by a background in spatial display, this perspective shapes KAMEH's sculptural works: functional objects conceived with architectural presence that invites movement, reflection, and human interaction. About Design Doha: Design Doha is a biennial for design excellence from Qatar and the MENASA region. Established by Qatar Museums in 2024 under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The initiative comprises exhibitions, commissions, juried awards, coaching programs, publications, and special events. Projects are developed in close collaboration with local institutions such as M7, Liwan, VCU Qatar, and Msheireb Properties, as well as international partners to establish a strong base of support and foster a sense of community ownership. The event is held every two years, providing an ongoing focus for the rising energy of Qatar's creative sector. Fahad Al Obaidly serves as Director and Glenn Adamson is Artistic Director. Nikita Erokhin, Founder and Creative Director of KAMEH, designer and brand consultant, will be available for in-person interviews in Doha from 4–7 November 2026 and is also open to email Q&As. Please let me know if you would like to speak with him and I will be happy to coordinate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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