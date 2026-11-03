Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Showcases Its Achievements And Initiatives During Emirati Women's Month 2026

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has highlighted the key achievements and initiatives it delivered in celebration of Emirati Women's Month 2026, held from 28 August to 28 September under the theme“ Together, We Rise Stronger and Better“.

The programme formed part of the Council's ongoing efforts to support women entrepreneurs, strengthen women's participation in the economy, and create greater opportunities for business growth, networking and knowledge exchange across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The programme was in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,“Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, which seeks to transform celebrations of women's achievements into practical opportunities and impactful initiatives that reinforce women's role in the nation's development, strengthen their economic participation, and spotlight their contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.

Throughout the month, the Council delivered a comprehensive programme of events, professional meetings, workshops, exhibitions and interactive activities designed to showcase the success stories of Emirati women entrepreneurs, provide platforms for promoting their products and services, foster new business connections, and strengthen collaboration between businesswomen, government entities, economic institutions and strategic partners.

Initiatives and Events:

As part of the programme, the Council organised“Under Her Shade”, in collaboration with Qasr Al Hosn, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and several partners on 28 and 29 August. The event took place with the attendance of H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Frontier25, The Climate Tribe, Aurora50, Alliance for Global Sustainability (AGS), and Reset MENA, and celebrated the contributions of Emirati women to heritage preservation, leadership and community.

The event featured two panel discussions and an exhibition showcasing the work of seven Emirati women entrepreneurs and creatives. Discussions explored the experiences and achievements of Emirati women across various sectors, as well as their role in developing handicrafts and ensuring the sustainability of cultural heritage.

To advance international business collaboration, the Council, in partnership with the General Women's Union and the Embassy of the UAE in Beijing, hosted the Chinese Women Business Leaders Networking Forum on 15 September. The forum brought together 30 companies from Abu Dhabi and China, including 15 companies from each market, alongside organising and partner entities.

The forum provided a platform for direct engagement between women entrepreneurs and business leaders from both countries, enabling knowledge exchange, exploring partnership opportunities and supporting market access, while helping to build sustainable economic ties between Abu Dhabi and China.

In Al Ain, the Council organised“From Her to Her” in collaboration with the Al Ain Museum and the Al Ain branch of the Abu Dhabi Chamber on 23 and 24 September. The event highlighted the achievements of women entrepreneurs and introduced participants to the support ecosystem and services available to help them grow their businesses.

The programme included two sessions featuring entrepreneurial success stories, two interactive workshops on embroidery, doll-making and traditional fashion, an exhibition showcasing products from six women-owned businesses, and an introductory session on the services offered by both the Chamber and the Council. The event also created valuable opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and strengthening the presence of women-led businesses in the local community.

Partnerships and Exhibitions:

The Council also partnered with ADNOC Distribution to host an Emirati Women's Day Bazaar on 23 and 24 September, featuring 11 Emirati brands and businesses. The bazaar provided women entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their products, engage directly with the public, strengthen brand visibility and support the growth of local enterprises.

The month additionally featured networking and knowledge-sharing events, including a reception organised in partnership with House of Rituals Café, which brought together more than 20 women entrepreneurs. The gathering highlighted entrepreneurial success stories, business journeys and product showcases, while facilitating new professional connections.

As part of its support for start-ups and efforts to expand market access opportunities, the Council collaborated with startAD and Curate to organise a networking session titled“The Emirati Concept”. The event focused on showcasing the experiences of Emirati female founders, exchanging insights on business development, and exploring opportunities for collaboration and expansion within the retail sector.

The first introductory session attracted 15 women entrepreneurs, while the Council's efforts also extended to community engagement and awareness initiatives through activities, workshops and meetings aimed at promoting a culture of entrepreneurship and highlighting the role of women across diverse sectors.

Strategic Vision:

H.E. Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said:“Empowering women entrepreneurs is not measured solely by the number of initiatives available to them, but by the ability of those initiatives to bring about tangible transformation in the journey of their businesses, expand their growth potential and strengthen their competitiveness in the markets. In this spirit, at the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, we are working to consolidate an integrated ecosystem that enables women to move from ambition to achievement, and from establishing ventures to building companies capable of growth and sustainability.”

“We believe that investing in the capabilities of Emirati women is an investment in the strength and diversification of Abu Dhabi's economy, and in shaping a future where women entrepreneurs play an active role in setting its direction and crafting its opportunities.”

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council continues its efforts to empower women entrepreneurs and enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of their businesses, through initiatives and partnerships that open broader horizons for development, strengthening women's contribution to the national economy and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable economic development.

The Council emphasises that celebrating Emirati women extends beyond recognising their achievements. It is equally about creating the opportunities that enable them to continue their economic and professional journeys, while strengthening their contribution to building a more prosperous and sustainable future for Abu Dhabi and the UAE.