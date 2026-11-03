Samsung Art Store Unveils Curated Collection From Art Basel Paris 2026

Collection includes works from contemporary artists Elene Shatberashvili and Hans Op de Beeck “Poppies #4” by Elene Shatberashvili on Samsung OLED S95HDubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global display leader and provider of the Official Art TV of Art Basel, today announced the expansion of its Art Basel collection on Samsung Art Store with 19 new artworks from galleries participating in Art Basel Paris 2026. Available starting today on all Samsung Art TVs in every market with Samsung Art Store[2], the additions offer audiences more ways to discover and enjoy art at home. Launching ahead of the fair at the Grand Palais, the selection builds on Samsung's ongoing collaboration with Art Basel. The new works join the existing Art Basel collection on the platform, extending opportunities for discovery beyond the fair itself. “What interests me about the Art Basel Paris Collection is how differently artists can transform familiar subjects - through painted color or an entire sculpted world,” said Daria Greene, Global Head of Content & Curation for Samsung Art Store.“Bringing those approaches together on Samsung Art Store gives viewers a chance to discover the range of artistic imagination within their own homes.” Clearly Depicted Artwork, Whether Paintings or Sculpted Scenes“The Lounge (black and white)” by Hans Op de Beeck on Samsung The Frame Pro Highlights include Elene Shatberashvili's“Poppies #4,” which brings the artist's expressive use of color and close observation of everyday subjects to the collection. Additionally, Hans Op de Beeck's“The Lounge (black and white)” introduces a distinctive monochrome world that depicts a meticulously constructed sculptural interior suspended in time. Presented on Samsung Art Store, the works bring two different artistic processes to the screen: the color and brushwork of painting and the form, texture, and light of a sculpted scene. Viewed on The Frame and other Samsung Art TVs[3], they offer contrasting ways to experience familiar subjects within the home - from the vivid presence of flowers to the imagined depth of an interior. “Discovery is at the heart of Art Basel, and galleries play an essential role in introducing audiences to artists and their work,” said Karim Crippa, Director of Art Basel Paris.“Our collaboration with Samsung Art Store extends the reach of those encounters, giving audiences around the world a way to explore a selection from participating galleries and continue engaging with art beyond the Paris fair.” For visitors to Art Basel Paris, the expanded collection offers a way to continue exploring select works at home. For audiences elsewhere, it provides an opportunity to discover art from participating galleries without travelling to the fair. On Samsung Art Store, users can explore the additions alongside the existing Art Basel collection, return to their favorites, and choose works to display in their living spaces. The Art Basel Paris 2026 additions are available on Samsung Art Store starting today on all Samsung Art TVs in markets in which the platform is available. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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