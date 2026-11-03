Gulf Coast Development Launches Its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme In Khafji

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gulf Coast Development Company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program in Khafji under the slogan“Building Life Before Building Land,” alongside the launch of its community initiatives. This step reflects the company's commitment to promoting integrated development and placing people at the heart of its priorities, contributing to an enhanced quality of life and creating a positive, sustainable impact on the community. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The program's four-year strategy comprises 8 community programs and more than 20 initiatives aimed at strengthening community engagement and supporting comprehensive development. These initiatives celebrate authentic Gulf culture and respond to the aspirations of various segments of the community in Khafji.

The program is based on an assessment of the community's social, economic and environmental needs, with initiatives developed to address actual community needs and deliver long-term added value. This approach reflects the company's commitment to designing CSR initiatives grounded in an understanding of the community's circumstances and aspirations, while fostering collaboration with government entities, the private sector and non-profit organizations to support coordinated efforts.

Amr Banaja, )CEO( of Gulf Coast Development Company, emphasized that investing in people and communities is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development. He noted that the program reflects the company's commitment to social responsibility into practical initiatives, in collaboration with its partners, to achieve a tangible and lasting impact on the local community. He added that the company believes genuine development begins with people and that community initiatives are an integral part of its development vision. He explained that the coastal destination being developed by the company in Khafji will benefit from these initiatives, which aim to enhance quality of life, support community members, develop their capabilities and expand their participation in the development process. He also reaffirmed the company's commitment to building effective partnerships with local entities to ensure the sustainability of these initiatives' impact and strengthen integration between urban development and community development.

Gulf Coast Development is a real estate development company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and dedicated to delivering an integrated coastal destination with residential and tourism offerings, inspired by authentic Khaleeji heritage in Khafji, Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. Its development approach brings together a strong sense of place and an enhanced quality of life, unlocking new experiences and possibilities. The company employs an agile operating model enabling impactful private-sector partnerships and deliver sustainable economic and developmental value over the long term.