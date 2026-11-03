Younis Haji Alkhoori: Annual Government Challenge Gives Major Boost To Financial Innovation Ecosystem And Empowers National Talent

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) His Excellency Younis Haji Alkhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said that“the launch of the“Annual Government Challenge” for UAE government employees and teams, coinciding with UAE Innovation Month, marks a practical and pivotal step towards turning innovative ideas into solutions that enhance government efficiency and deliver tangible improvements in digitally enabled services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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At the Ministry of Finance, we place this national initiative at the forefront of our operational priorities. We are focusing on deploying AI assistant technologies and developing advanced digital financial tools to enhance the agility and readiness of our financial projects and ensure the stability and sustainability of financial resources”.

His Excellency added:“Innovation Month offers an ideal opportunity for ministry teams to showcase proactive solutions and turn operational challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth that strengthen the competitiveness of the UAE's financial ecosystem. Equipping national talent with the expertise and advanced tools needed to apply best operational practices will help translate government directives into effective financial initiatives that improve spending efficiency.

“We are also committed to strengthening coordination across sectors and helping to measure the direct impact of these innovative applications. This will ensure continued efficiency in financial planning and implementation and reinforce our readiness for the future of government work”.