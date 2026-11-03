Azerbaijan's Central Bank Reserves Rise 35.7% Year-On-Year To $15.43B
This was reflected in the CBA's report.
For comparison, as of November 1, 2025, the Central Bank's currency reserves amounted to $11.36 billion.
According to the report, the currency reserves grew by $67 million, or 0.44%, compared to October 1, 2026. On October 1, 2026, this figure reached $15.36 billion.
The report also provided indicators on the dynamics of Azerbaijan's monetary base.
The report noted that the monetary base amounted to over 25.14 billion manat ($14.8 billion) as of November 1, 2026, up 328.2 million manat ($193.1 million), or 1.32%, from October 1, 2026.
At the same time, the country's monetary base increased by 3.75 billion manat ($2.2 billion), or 17.5%, over the past year.
Meanwhile, as of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's monetary base amounted to 21.39 billion manat ($12.6 billion). On October 1, 2026, the monetary base stood at 24.8 billion manat ($14.6 billion).
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