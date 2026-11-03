Azerbaijan's Securities In Circulation Exceed $28B In Q3 2026
According to the report, the volume of placed securities in circulation stood at 45.8 billion manat ($26.9 billion) at the end of Q2. Thus, the figure increased by approximately 4.3% in Q3 compared to the previous quarter.
At the end of Q3, the structure of securities in circulation comprised 23.75 billion manat ($14 billion) in shares, 7.7 billion manat ($4.5 billion) in government bonds, and nearly 14.55 billion manat ($8.56 billion) in corporate bonds.
The volume of corporate bonds denominated in US dollars amounted to the equivalent of about 5.9 billion manat ($3.4 billion) at the end of Q3.
At the same time, the number of outstanding securities at the end of Q3 stood at 2,372 denominated in manat and 55 denominated in US dollars.
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