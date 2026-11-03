Uzbekistan, Vietnam Aim To Expand Tourism And Business Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Vietnam have discussed expanding bilateral trade, economic cooperation and political dialogue during a phone conversation between their foreign ministers on Tuesday, November 3.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov announced the talks in a statement posted on his Telegram channel.

The conversation took place between Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Vietnam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

The ministers reviewed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations, intensifying political dialogue and expanding trade and economic ties. They also discussed opportunities to advance practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to the minister.

Particular attention was paid to expanding tourism, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, as well as strengthening cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations.

Following the conversation, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing friendly relations and translating bilateral agreements into concrete initiatives.

Uzbekistan and Vietnam have been working to expand their economic partnership, with trade, investment and industrial cooperation among the key areas of mutual interest. Both countries are seeking to strengthen business ties, encourage joint ventures and diversify bilateral trade. Cooperation also covers agriculture, textiles, manufacturing, tourism and cultural exchanges, while regular high-level contacts provide a framework for advancing their strategic partnership and identifying new areas for collaboration.