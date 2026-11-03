Ontex Expands Multi-Liquid Protection To Support Women Through Changing Life Stages

Aalst, Belgium, November 3, 2026 – Ontex is expanding its multi-liquid protection range with adult pants designed to support women whose protection needs can change and overlap through different life stages. Building on its expertise in feminine and adult care, Ontex is developing solutions for diverse needs including bladder leaks, menstrual flow, discharge and sweat.

Ontex's research highlighted pregnancy and menopause as important moments in women's experience of incontinence. The study found that 78% of respondents reported a bladder-related change during perimenopause or menopause. It also shows how protection needs can overlap: 54% of women using absorbent protection experience more than one need at the same time, while 62% see strong value in a product designed to manage different types of moisture or discharge.

“Women's needs do not suddenly move from one category to another as their bodies change. Following childbirth and during perimenopause and menopause, bladder leaks can overlap with other protection needs,” says Tatiana Bumachar Carvalho Pastori, Category Lead Adult Care at Ontex.“By bringing together our expertise in feminine and adult care, we can develop practical solutions that support women as their bodies and protection needs evolve.”

From consumer insight to multi-liquid protection

Multi-liquid protection is designed to help manage different types of moisture within one product, rather than treating women's needs as separate categories.

Ontex launched its multi-liquid liner earlier this year and is now expanding the offer with pants, newly qualified for multi-liquid protection needs during postpartum and perimenopause. Multi-liquid pads are planned to follow, creating a broader portfolio that retailers across Europe can introduce under their own brands.

Featuring Ontex's patented X-Core channel technology, the pants combine an underwear-like fit with a thin and flexible absorbent core, softness, breathability, leak protection and odour control.

Making multi-liquid protection more accessible

Price matters too. In the Vypr study, 44% of women identified affordability as an important product feature, alongside comfort (51%) and odour control (45%). The study also found that 41% had changed their buying behaviour because of cost.

By working with retailers on their own-brand ranges, Ontex aims to make multi-liquid protection available to more women at an accessible price point.

“Innovation starts by understanding the real needs consumers face, rather than the traditional categories they shop in”, says Lilian Girlea, President Europe.“By combining our expertise in feminine and adult care with our technology platforms and close collaboration with retailers, we can translate these insights into relevant, high-quality and accessible solutions for women across different life stages.”

About the research



Dynata: research conducted in 2025 among 2,500 respondents in the UK and Germany, covering users and carers. Vypr: research conducted through Vypr Predict in the UK in September 2026 among approximately 490 women aged 45+ experiencing perimenopause or menopause; sample size varies by question.





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