Atlanta Moving Solutions Highlights Local Moving Services For Kennesaw, GA Homeowners And Renters

Atlanta Movers Solutions

The Kennesaw moving company plans local moves for houses, townhomes and apartments and offers free quotes through its website.

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta Moving Solutions, a moving company based in Kennesaw, is highlighting its local moving service for homeowners and renters in Kennesaw, GA. The service covers moves within Kennesaw and to nearby communities in north metro Atlanta, for houses, townhomes and apartments.Kennesaw is the company's home market. Its only office sits at 3250 Heritage Dr in Kennesaw, and its movers start their local jobs from there. Households looking for Kennesaw movers can find the company's Kennesaw page on its website, with details on the moves it handles in the city.Who the service is forLocal moves in Kennesaw come in many shapes. Atlanta Moving Solutions plans moves for:Homeowners selling one house and buying another in KennesawRenters moving between apartment communities in the cityFamilies moving from a Kennesaw home to a nearby town such as Marietta, Acworth or WoodstockHouseholds moving into Kennesaw from elsewhere in metro AtlantaEach move starts with a free quote. The household shares the move date, both addresses, the size of the home and any large or heavy items. The company then plans the move around those details.How the company plans a local moveAtlanta Moving Solutions treats every local move as its own job. A one-bedroom apartment move and a four-bedroom house move need different plans, and so do a ground-floor unit and a home with stairs or a steep driveway. The company asks about access at both homes, such as parking for the moving truck, stairs, elevators and gate codes.Apartment and townhome communities often have their own move rules. Some ask residents to reserve a loading area or an elevator, or to move only during set hours. The company suggests that renters ask their property office about these rules early and share them in the quote request.Moving companies in Kennesaw often see the same dates fill up first: weekends, the end of the month and the summer months. Atlanta Moving Solutions suggests that households keep at least one weekday in the middle of the month on their list of possible dates. For local moves between October and April, the company suggests booking 4 to 6 weeks ahead. For summer moves, it suggests 6 to 8 weeks.Seven services from one Kennesaw officeLocal moving is one of seven services the company offers. Each has its own page on the company website:Local movingResidential movingApartment movingCommercial movingPiano movingSenior movingLong distance movingA Kennesaw household can combine needs in one request. A family moving a parent into a smaller home can ask for senior moving. A household with a piano can say so on the quote form, so the move plan includes it. A business moving its office within Kennesaw can ask about commercial moving.Serving Kennesaw and north metro AtlantaAtlanta Moving Solutions is based in Kennesaw and serves Kennesaw, Marietta, Acworth, Woodstock, Smyrna, Roswell and other communities across north metro Atlanta. The office is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 AM to 8 PM and on Sunday from 1 PM to 5 PM.How to request a quoteHouseholds can request a free quote through the form on the company website. A complete request includes possible move dates, both addresses, the number of bedrooms, any building or community move rules and any large items such as a piano. Households that are not sure which service fits their move can describe the job on the form. Readers who want to learn more can visit Atlanta Moving Solutions, the moving company in Kennesaw that serves households and businesses across north metro Atlanta.About Atlanta Moving SolutionsAtlanta Moving Solutions is a moving company based at 3250 Heritage Dr, Kennesaw, GA 30144. It offers local, residential, apartment, commercial, piano, senior and long distance moving for households and businesses in Kennesaw, Marietta, Acworth, Woodstock, Smyrna, Roswell and other communities across north metro Atlanta.

Matt Donaldson

Atlanta Moving Solutions

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Atlanta Moving Solutions Highlights Local Moving Services for Kennesaw, GA Homeowners and Renters News Provided By Rotate Digital November 03, 2026, 10:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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