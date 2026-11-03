Tuya-Enabled 4-Wire AHD Video Intercom System: How ANJIELO SMART Connects Smart Homes To Cloud Security

ZHONGSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modern residential smart security bridges traditional hardwired reliability with mobile IoT convenience. Dedicated entrance stations transmit analog high-definition video and full-duplex audio over physical 4-wire cabling, while interior touch consoles bridge real-time calls and remote door releases directly to cloud-connected mobile applications. Zhongshan Anjielo Smart Technology Co., Ltd. (ANJIELO SMART) resolves this integration challenge through its Tuya-enabled 4-wire video intercom system architecture. With National High-Tech Enterprise status, ISO 9001 certified manufacturing, and an established distribution footprint spanning Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, ANJIELO SMART delivers unified entry systems that connect physical entrance stations with smart living environments.Bridging hardwired entry stations to the Tuya IoT cloud platform involves five verified interface specifications:1080P Full HD Imaging and Infrared Night Vision: The exterior door station integrates a 2.0-megapixel optical sensor with an automated mechanical IR-cut filter, capturing 1920x1080 video streams across a 148-degree wide-angle perspective under low-light and nighttime conditions.Physical 4-Wire Hardwired Transmission Stability: Point-to-point RVV4 copper wiring distributes power, analog high-definition video, voice signals, and data communication without packet drops, supporting low-latency transmission across distances up to 60 meters.Master Indoor Touchscreen Console and Cloud Gateway: Available in 7-inch and 10-inch IPS displays, the wall-mounted monitor combines hands-free two-way audio, photo frame standby mode, multi-screen internal communication, and an onboard Wi-Fi gateway for Tuya cloud synchronization.Tuya Smart IoT Ecosystem and 5-in-1 Access Modalities: The system pairs real-time mobile app monitoring and remote door release with five on-site entry methods, including IC/ID RFID cards, numerical passcodes, indoor monitor triggers, and Tuya app keys.IP65 Weatherproof Metal Enclosure Construction: Built from cast aluminum alloy with an integrated rain shield, the outdoor station maintains continuous operation from -30 degrees Celsius to +50 degrees Celsius.Layer 1: Physical 4-Wire Signal Transmission and Hardware StabilityWireless perimeter hardware and pure cloud cameras frequently suffer from radio signal loss when signals attempt to penetrate masonry boundary walls. ANJIELO SMART mitigates RF signal attenuation by implementing a physical 4-wire backbone between the exterior gate station and interior living quarters. Standard RVV4 four-core copper cabling distributes DC operating voltage, analog video signals, balanced duplex audio, and data commands simultaneously.Hardwired transmission isolates security video streams from local radio frequency interference produced by household Wi-Fi networks and motorized gate actuators. Signal conditioning integrated within the primary PCB maintains AHD video clarity across cable runs up to 60 meters, providing instant chime response and clear two-way communication when an exterior call button is pressed.Layer 2: 1080P Optical Sensor and Day-Night Imaging PerformanceEntryway visual verification relies on optical stability across shifting outdoor ambient lighting conditions. The ANJIELO SMART outdoor call panel integrates a 1080P CMOS optical sensor with an expansive 148-degree wide-angle field of view, capturing visitors standing close to the entryway or positioned toward outer gate pillars.Optical capture operates around the clock through an automated mechanical IR-cut filter and built-in infrared LED illuminators. Under daytime illumination, the optical filter blocks infrared light to reproduce natural colors without distortion. Under diminishing evening light, the sensor transitions automatically to high-contrast monochrome mode for night illumination. Complementing infrared capture, the door station incorporates 5 white LEDs to maintain visibility in complete darkness, delivering clear facial confirmation on both interior monitors and remote mobile screens.Layer 3: Master Indoor Monitor Console, Photo Frame Functionality, and Cloud GatewayBridging closed-loop physical wiring to daily residential routines takes place through the interior master console. ANJIELO SMART manufactures wall-mounted 7-inch and 10-inch IPS capacitive touch monitors featuring high-contrast clarity and icon navigation. When a visitor activates the outdoor station, the screen chimes immediately, renders live 1080P video, and facilitates hands-free duplex voice communication. Dedicated touchscreen icons trigger connected electric door strikes with a single tap. For multi-story villas or expansive residences, the hardware supports multi-monitor cascading, enabling internal room-to-room intercom calls and call transfers between living areas.In addition to active entry verification, the indoor monitor serves multi-purpose residential functions during idle periods. When not in an active call, the display transitions into a digital photo frame, rotating personal photos while continuously presenting real-time clock, calendar, and ambient weather telemetry. An onboard memory slot accommodates dedicated local MicroSD storage, storing visitor event logs, automated motion detection recordings, and manual screen captures locally without ongoing subscription fees. Occupants can review historical timestamped video clips directly on the monitor interface. Built-in audio hardware also accommodates customizable call melodies and background music playback, harmonizing perimeter security hardware with interior living environments.Beyond physical display and internal switching duties, the master monitor operates as an edge IoT gateway via an embedded 2.4GHz Wi-Fi transceiver. When analog high-definition video arrives across the 4-wire bus, onboard signal processors digitize the signal, apply hardware H.264 video compression, and route encrypted packets across MQTT and HTTPS protocols to the Tuya Smart cloud. This edge architecture removes the requirement for separate intermediary gateway hardware while insulating the exterior entrance panel from direct public internet exposure.Layer 4: Tuya Smart IoT Ecosystem and Multi-Modal Entry ControlIntegration with the Tuya Smart ecosystem transforms the intercom from an isolated doorbell into an interactive security hub. When an outdoor call is initiated, the system chimes the interior screen and pushes real-time call notifications simultaneously to all mobile accounts linked under the shared home profile. Multiple family members can view live video streams, hold full-duplex conversations, and authorize remote entry concurrently from any location. Furthermore, active motion detection operates in tandem with mobile push telemetry: upon detecting movement within the camera field, the system logs automated recordings while dispatching instant warning alerts to both indoor monitors and smartphones.For on-site physical entry, the outdoor station integrates an authentic 5-in-1 credential system supporting up to 500 user profiles across biometric fingerprint scanning, 13.56MHz IC cards, numerical pin codes, Tuya Smart App remote release, and emergency physical keys. The biometric fingerprint sensor provides rapid one-touch entry for permanent occupants, while the Tuya platform supports remote one-click unlocking and temporary visitor codes for couriers or service staff. This tiered access architecture delivers personalized convenience across family members, tenants, and facilities personnel while streamlining daily access routines.Layer 5: IP65 Outdoor Metal Housing and Environmental ProtectionExterior entrance stations operate under demanding environmental conditions, including rain, dust, and temperature extremes. ANJIELO SMART manufactures outdoor panels using precision-cast aluminum alloy treated with an anti-corrosion finish. The assembly meets IP65 ingress protection standards, preventing internal dust accumulation and resisting water ingress from all directions.The housing incorporates an integrated rain hood that shields the optical lens from direct precipitation and midday sunlight glare. Internal circuit boards receive conformal protective coatings that protect sensitive electronic components from condensation during sudden temperature shifts. Operating tolerances span -30 degrees Celsius to +50 degrees Celsius, providing dependable performance across varied regional climates.Commercial Sourcing Advantages for Smart Residential ProjectsProcuring Tuya-enabled 4-wire AHD video intercom systems directly from ANJIELO SMART provides substantial commercial value for residential developers and systems integrators. With automated SMT assembly lines and systematic ISO 9001 quality inspections, the factory maintains consistent component quality across high-volume production orders. International CE, FCC, RoHS, REACH, and EAC certifications support smooth commercial distribution and regional project approvals. Direct manufacturer engagement removes trading markups, provides component traceability, and delivers responsive engineering assistance for project tenders.System integrators and engineering procurement specialists can review product datasheets, download wiring diagrams, and request volume factory quotations by visiting the official portal at

Zhongshan Anjielo Smart Technology Co., Ltd.

ANJIELO SMART / ANJIELO

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Tuya-Enabled 4-Wire AHD Video Intercom System: How ANJIELO SMART Connects Smart Homes to Cloud Security News Provided By Globalso November 03, 2026, 10:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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