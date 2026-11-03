Influential Women: Chelsey L. Watts, Builds A Litigation Career Grounded In Strategy, Mentorship, And Community Service

TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Civil Litigation Attorney at Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester Brings a Decade of Courtroom Experience, Steady Client Advocacy, and a Commitment to Lifting Up the Next Generation of LawyersDallas, Texas – Chelsey L. Watts is a civil litigation attorney with Manning & Kass who has spent a decade representing both plaintiffs and defendants in complex matters. Her practice spans personal injury, insurance defense, commercial litigation, trucking accidents, premises liability, negligent security, construction defects, and employment disputes. Over the course of her career, she has managed hundreds of cases, conducted more than 150 depositions, negotiated numerous mediations, and served as first chair in over 20 trials. Colleagues know her for a strategic approach to litigation and for her ability to understand opposing perspectives, a skill that shapes her case strategies and strengthens her advocacy for clients in high-stakes disputes.Chelsey earned her Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law. While there, she served as an Assistant Editor for the Journal on Gender, Race, and Justice and built a strong foundation in legal research, advocacy, and leadership. She also volunteered with the TMSL Death Penalty Awareness Society and the Thurgood Marshall Criminal Law Clinic. After law school, she held roles with respected litigation firms, gaining deep experience in courtroom advocacy, motion practice, discovery, risk assessment, and trial preparation. Her work has earned her recognition as a National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 honoree, a D Magazine Best Lawyer Under 40, a Dallas Bar Foundation Fellow, and a Marquis Who's Who Honored Listee.Chelsey attributes her success to a dedication to continuous growth. A lifelong learner, she is always looking to expand her knowledge, whether by exploring new areas of practice, keeping pace with evolving laws, or sharpening her skills. The best career advice she has received is to trust her instincts. She approaches each decision with intention, stays informed and thoughtful, and relies on her own judgment to guide her forward.For young women entering the legal profession, Chelsey encourages confidence and the conviction that they deserve a seat at the table. She advises them to maintain professionalism at all times, to build meaningful connections, and to embrace every opportunity to grow. Looking at her field today, she sees one of the biggest challenges as finding environments where an attorney's skills and contributions are fully recognized and valued. At the same time, she views career advancement as the greatest opportunity, since many attorneys aspire to grow within their firms and ultimately reach partnership.Community, mentorship, and family are the values that matter most to Chelsey in work and in life. She places great importance on supporting others, sharing knowledge, and building relationships that keep her connected to the people who inspire and ground her. She serves as President-Elect of the J.L. Turner Legal Association, sits on the board of the Dallas Bar Association, and is a leader within the J.L. Turner Legal Foundation. Through these roles, she dedicates time to supporting emerging attorneys and to expanding access to legal services for underserved communities.Guided by integrity, diligence, and a commitment to lifelong learning, Chelsey continues to build a distinguished career in civil litigation while opening doors for those who will follow her. Her blend of trial experience, strategic thinking, and genuine investment in others reflects a lawyer who measures success not only by outcomes in the courtroom but also by the strength of the community around her. Through her advocacy, her leadership in the Dallas legal community, and her mentorship of new attorneys, Chelsey Watts is helping shape a profession that is more connected, more accessible, and more welcoming to the next generation.Learn More about Chelsey L. Watts:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Chelsey L. Watts, Builds a Litigation Career Grounded in Strategy, Mentorship, and Community Service News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 10:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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