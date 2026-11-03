Hg / Key word(s): Private Equity/Joint Venture

New AI transformation company raises funding to advance AI adoption in Europe

03.11.2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hg, the leading investor in European and transatlantic technology and services businesses, today announced an agreement to invest, with participation from Anthropic and angel investors, in a new AI transformation company to help European companies advance responsible AI adoption and product innovation. The new company, which will formally launch later this year, will be an independent entity that works with organizations to advance AI adoption and AI-native product build, moving beyond pilots to measurable operational impact. The company will build on Claude, with forward deployed engineers, helping businesses move beyond simply adopting AI to building real, defensible advantage from it. Built for Europe, the company will shape the organizations that will define Europe's AI era - supporting businesses with distinctive IP, deep domain expertise and long-standing customer relationships that operate across a uniquely complex landscape of languages and regulatory regimes. Steve Batchelor and JB Brian, Co-CEOs of Hg, commented: "This builds on Hg's early conviction in the transformational power of AI. We're delighted to announce our investment in this new company and look forward to further advancing Europe's position within the global AI ecosystem." Steve Corfield, Head of Global Business Development and Partnerships at Anthropic, commented: "Businesses are looking for experienced teams to help them put Claude to work. We're proud to invest in companies like this as they grow to meet that need." About Hg Hg is an investor in European and transatlantic technology and services businesses. We are an AI leader in private equity, helping to build sector-leading enterprises that supply critical applications or workflow services to deliver intelligent automation for their customers. We take an active approach to value creation, combining deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources to support entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale and drive AI transformation. With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, Hg currently has over $110 billion in assets under management and more than 400 employees. Our portfolio spans around 60 businesses worth over $195 billion in aggregate enterprise value, employing more than 140,000 people and consistently growing revenues at more than 16% annually.



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