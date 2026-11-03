Afreximbank Announces Speakers For Africa's Largest Compliance Forum

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Afreximbank ( ) has announced speakers for its 2026 Compliance Forum, Africa's largest compliance-focused gathering. Discussions will address regulatory fragmentation and barriers across Africa, improve access to correspondent banking services, and explore how technology can strengthen compliance and facilitate cross-border trade.

Organised in partnership with the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), the Forum will take place from 16 to 18 November 2026 at the Gaborone International Convention Centre in Botswana. Discussions will focus on strengthening regulatory cooperation, improving access to financial services and using technology to support effective compliance across African markets.

Confirmed speakers include Governor Lesego Caster Moseki, Bank of Botswana, Dr. Patrick Ndzana Olomo, Ag. Director, Economic Development, Integration and Trade, and Head of Economic Policy and Sustainable Development, African Union Commission (AUC), Luis Koberg, Founder and CEO of Klearium Group; Shane Ridel, CEO of Elucidate, Sophie Barre, Global Head of Risk and Compliance at Wave Mobile Money Group; Mr Mooketsi Ramanteba, Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA), Nellie Nuyoni, Head of Private Sector, CBZ Holdings, Moira Mapundu, Head of Compliance, NMB Bank Limited and Boitumelo William of Continental Reinsurance. Compliance specialists from Dow Jones and Standard Chartered will also participate.

Mr Keletsositse Olebile, Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, said:“Strong and predictable compliance systems build investor confidence, protect institutions, and create the conditions in which trade and enterprise can flourish.”

Under the theme “Better Compliance - Better Trade: Leveraging Compliance to Promote African Regulations that Advance Intra-African Economic and Trade Integration,” the Forum will examine how African markets can make their regulatory systems work more effectively together while preserving national sovereignty.

Idrissa Diop, Compliance Director at Afreximbank, said:“Our banks across Africa operate across very different legal systems, supervisory approaches and levels of digital maturity. Africa does not need uniformity at any cost. It needs interoperability that reduces friction while preserving regulatory sovereignty.

“We invite regulators, compliance specialists, banks, fintechs, trade institutions and technology providers from across the continent to come to Gaborone ready to turn shared principles into practical cooperation, because better compliance can and should deliver better trade for Africa.”

The opening session, “Is Better Compliance Leading to Better Trade?”, will assess how regulatory cooperation can facilitate cross-border business. Other sessions will cover anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, sanctions, cybersecurity, consumer protection and the use of artificial intelligence in compliance.

Access to correspondent banking services will be a key focus. Luis Koberg, Founder and CEO of Klearium Group, said:“Many African banks continue to face barriers to accessing correspondent banking services. The reasons given often overlook a fundamental challenge: limited visibility across the payment chain. Improved transparency gives our industry the ability to accurately assess and manage risk, on a case-by-case basis with confidence.”

Delegates will also examine how fintech and risk-based onboarding can extend access to affordable financial services while meeting compliance requirements.

Sophie Barre, Global Head of Risk and Compliance at Wave Mobile Money Group, said:“Fintechs are rewriting the rules of financial inclusion and efficiency. By combining world-class technology with intelligent, risk-based onboarding, they can deliver affordable, simple and reliable services within a compliant ecosystem.”

The Compliance Forum will also feature an exhibition of AI-enabled anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing compliance systems. These demonstrations will let delegates engage with emerging technologies that can strengthen risk detection, monitoring, and reporting.

This Forum comes as artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, third-party risk and diverging regulatory requirements place new demands on financial institutions. These developments reinforce the need for compliance approaches that reflect Africa's regulatory, economic and institutional realities while drawing on global good practices.

ACF2026 will provide a platform for stakeholders to redefine compliance strategies for a changing financial environment and develop practical approaches that protect institutions while enabling more efficient movement of capital, goods and services across African borders.

For programme details and registration, visit ACF2026 ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contacts:

Afreximbank

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

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Botswana Investment and Trade Centre

Thuso Palai

Director: Media Relations

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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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