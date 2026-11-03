Ituri: United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo (MONUSCO) Equips Congolese Police To Strengthen Ebola Prevention

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), through its Police Component (UNPOL), on Thursday, October 29, handed over Ebola protection and prevention equipment to the Congolese National Police (PNC) in Bunia. The donation aims to strengthen the protection of police officers involved in the fight against the epidemic and reduce the risk of virus transmission within security forces and local communities.

As the Ebola outbreak continues to affect Ituri Province, police officers are also actively involved in response efforts. Their responsibilities include monitoring population movements, enforcing preventive measures, and providing security for healthcare teams.

Exposed to the risk of infection in the course of their duties, these officers need appropriate protective equipment to carry out their missions while safeguarding their own health and that of the population.

Strengthening prevention on the ground

The equipment handed over includes 500 FFP2/N95 protective masks, 20 infrared thermometers for temperature screening, 100 units of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, 125 units of disinfectant liquid soap, and 10 handwashing stations, each with a capacity of 100 liters.

The donation also includes medical gloves, powdered chlorine, garbage bags, and awareness-raising materials, including 700 leaflets and 100 posters outlining Ebola prevention measures.

The equipment will benefit five PNC structures: the Ituri Provincial Police Headquarters, the Bunia Police Training School, the Urban Police Station, the Mobile Intervention Group (GMI), and the Anti-Crime and Narcotics Squad.

Beyond distributing equipment, the initiative aims to strengthen the operational capacity of these units, particularly in managing checkpoints and supporting response operations, in coordination with health authorities.

Protecting police officers

The Ituri Provincial Commissioner of the Congolese National Police, Ngoy Sengelwa, expressed his gratitude to MONUSCO for its support in strengthening the protection of police officers.

"On behalf of all police officers, I would like to express our gratitude for this significant support in the fight against the Ebola virus disease, as well as for all the other assistance we receive from MONUSCO and its partners," he said.

"With this support, the protection of police personnel is ensured. Otherwise, how can we guarantee the safety and well-being of the population if we ourselves are exposed to the risk?" he asked.

The provincial commissioner also reported an increase in Ebola cases over the past two weeks in the Bankoko neighborhood of Bunia. He urged commanders of the beneficiary units to ensure that the equipment is properly used and that preventive measures are strictly followed.

Beyond this emergency health response, MONUSCO regularly supports the Congolese National Police in Ituri through training, technical advice, and awareness-raising activities.

This cooperation also includes joint patrols, initiatives to strengthen relations between the police and local communities, as well as efforts to prevent and combat sexual and gender-based violence.

Through these interventions, MONUSCO continues to support the PNC in carrying out its security responsibilities and protecting the population.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).--br- src="" alt="Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo