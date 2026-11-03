Statement By H.E. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla Director General Of The Federal Tax Authority On UAE Flag Day 3 November 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) On the occasion of UAE Flag Day, we extend our congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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On this day each year, we take the opportunity to renew our pledge to stand united and spare no effort in maintaining our beloved nation's growing prominence and leading position in the world and its prosperity, thereby ensuring the well-being of its people.

Together, we raise the UAE flag, the symbol of our dignity and pride, so that this banner of belonging continues to fly high, expressing our love and loyalty to our young nation and our gratitude to its founders.

On this cherished occasion, we recall with deep gratitude and appreciation the journey and achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow Founding Fathers, and their successful efforts in uniting the Emirati people and forging a nation that instils great pride in both its citizens and residents. Through continued hard work and unity under the guidance of our wise leadership, we have become one of the happiest nations in the world, living in a country that stands as a model of stability, progress and prosperity across all sectors.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperating with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: .