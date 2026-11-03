Aramex Launches Data Center Logistics, From The First Transformer To The Last AI Rack

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One team accountable from the factory to the data hall for power and cooling equipment, AI racks and spare parts

Live from 1 November 2026 in the GCC, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and the US South

Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Aramex DFM: ARMX, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today launched Aramex Data Center Logistics to manage time-critical deliveries, starting in the GCC, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and the US South.

From Abu Dhabi and Riyadh to Johor, Texas and Louisiana, AI data centers depend on some of the most demanding cargo in logistics. Transformers and chillers can take a year or more from order to site and must arrive in step with construction. As halls are handed over, the AI racks follow: a single crated rack weighs around 1.75 metric tons, is worth several million dollars, is export-controlled and can be damaged in transit without a mark on the crate.

Today these deliveries are often split between separate forwarders, customs brokers, heavy-haul firms and installers, with no one accountable for the whole journey. One late or damaged shipment can push back the day a data center goes live.

Construction: transformers, switchgear, generators and chillers, including heavy and oversized loads, tracked from the purchase order and delivered in step with the build schedule Compute: AI racks and network equipment from the factories in Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, the US and Europe, by charter flight or secure road, in full compliance with customs and export controls Inside the data center: white-glove handling at the loading dock, unpacking and placement in the data hall Aftermarket: spare parts, replacements and returns once the facility is live

Aramex Data Center Logistics takes responsibility for that whole journey:

Every AI rack travels under one documented process, with sensors sealed inside the crate tracking shock, tilt, temperature and humidity from the factory to a signed handover at the data center.

The service builds on more than four decades of Aramex experience in freight forwarding, customs clearance and project logistics. In the GCC, Aramex runs the region's largest logistics network, with more than 7,000 people and its own stations, warehouses, trucks and customs teams in every market. In Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, the US and Europe, Aramex teams work directly with the factories that build the equipment, so one company answers for the cargo at both ends of the journey.

Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aramex, said:“A data center is only as fast as its slowest delivery. The companies building AI capacity work to dates that cannot move, with equipment made on one continent and installed on another. Moving that cargo across borders, on time and intact, is exactly what Aramex is built for. Data Center Logistics puts that strength behind one of the most demanding build-outs of our time, and marks an important step in Aramex's growth as a global logistics company.”

Aramex Data Center Logistics serves data center developers and operators, construction contractors, and manufacturers of power, cooling and computing equipment. Inquiries:.... More information: [data center page on aramex].

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

Domestic Express Freight Forwarding Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).