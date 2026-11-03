Aramex Launches Data Center Logistics, From The First Transformer To The Last AI Rack
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn One team accountable from the factory to the data hall for power and cooling equipment, AI racks and spare parts Live from 1 November 2026 in the GCC, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and the US South Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Aramex DFM: ARMX, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today launched Aramex Data Center Logistics to manage time-critical deliveries, starting in the GCC, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and the US South. From Abu Dhabi and Riyadh to Johor, Texas and Louisiana, AI data centers depend on some of the most demanding cargo in logistics. Transformers and chillers can take a year or more from order to site and must arrive in step with construction. As halls are handed over, the AI racks follow: a single crated rack weighs around 1.75 metric tons, is worth several million dollars, is export-controlled and can be damaged in transit without a mark on the crate. Today these deliveries are often split between separate forwarders, customs brokers, heavy-haul firms and installers, with no one accountable for the whole journey. One late or damaged shipment can push back the day a data center goes live. Aramex Data Center Logistics takes responsibility for that whole journey:
-
Construction: transformers, switchgear, generators and chillers, including heavy and oversized loads, tracked from the purchase order and delivered in step with the build schedule
Compute: AI racks and network equipment from the factories in Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, the US and Europe, by charter flight or secure road, in full compliance with customs and export controls
Inside the data center: white-glove handling at the loading dock, unpacking and placement in the data hall
Aftermarket: spare parts, replacements and returns once the facility is live
-
Domestic Express
Freight Forwarding
Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment