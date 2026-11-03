Empower Celebrates UAE Flag Day And Raffirms Its Pride In The Union's Journey
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, celebrated the UAE Flag Day alongside the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) and Mada Media. A flag-raising ceremony was held in the courtyard of the Empower Building, which serves as the headquarters of the three organisations, in a patriotic atmosphere filled with pride in Emirati identity. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, H.E. Ahmad Mohammad bin Thani Hareb, Director General of DECCA, and Mansoor Al Sabahi, CEO of Mada Media, along with a number of officials from the three organisations. The flag-raising ceremony was marked by pride and honour, as the UAE flag was raised high, symbolising dignity, sovereignty, and ambition, and reflecting the nation's journey of achievements and successes across all fields. The occasion also reflected the deep sense of belonging and loyalty shared by Emiratis and residents of the UAE, as well as their keenness to participate in celebrating the national symbols that unite the community and strengthen the spirit of national responsibility. The national occasion embodied pride in the achievements of the Union, while recalling the development journey the nation continues to advance under the vision of its wise leadership and its aspirations for a more prosperous and sustainable future, within a system of national values that brings together Emiratis and residents of the UAE. “Flag Day is a national occasion on which we proudly recall the journey of a Union built on unity, cohesion, and sincere service to the nation. It is also an occasion to renew our commitment to the values established by the Founding Fathers, which laid the foundation for the progress and achievements the UAE enjoys today. The UAE flag will remain a symbol of our national identity and dignity, and an emblem of our shared aspirations and determination to continue the journey of development and leadership, inspired by the vision of our wise leadership, which places people at the heart of progress and opens broader horizons for future generations,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “On this cherished occasion, I extend my sincerest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses, the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; Their Highnesses, the Crown Princes; and all citizens and residents of this blessed nation,” he added. Bin Shafar affirmed that Flag Day is an occasion to promote the values of positive citizenship and reinforce the spirit of shared responsibility towards the nation. He noted that it derives its significance from the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers, who laid the foundations of the Union on the principles of unity, cooperation, and solidarity, establishing the UAE as a model of development, progress, and work towards a better future. The event concluded in a spirit of national unity and pride in the UAE, reaffirming that the flag will remain a unifying symbol of the nation, an emblem of a journey marked by aspirations and achievements, and a source of pride and inspiration for current and future generations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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