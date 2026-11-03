Karnataka Hosts ELECRAMA Preview In Hospet, Showcasing Regional Contributions To India's Power Future
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hospet, Karnataka, October 31, 2026: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) hosted the ELECRAMA 2027 Preview Meet in Hospet, Karnataka, highlighting the region's advancing electrical manufacturing industry and its expanding contribution to the $90 billion sector. The preview event highlighted manufacturing innovation and regions' contribution to the electrical and electronics manufacturing industry. Marking another key step in the outreach of ELECRAMA 2027 – the world's largest electrical show, the engagement aims to reinforce Karnataka's growing position in India's electrical and power landscape.
IEEMA is gearing up to host ELECRAMA 2027, the flagship event for the global electrical industry, scheduled from February 20 to 24, 2027. This edition will be the largest edition ever in terms of size, participation and global reach and will set new benchmarks, featuring over 1,100 exhibitors, attracting 500,000 footfalls, facilitating more than 25,000 B2B meetings, welcoming 500+ hosted buyers, and showcasing 10+ country pavilions with Germany as the Partner Country. This edition, with the theme 'Harnessing the Power of I', ELECRAMA will spotlight India's growing dominance in the world's electrical market and will showcase innovation, impact, and international focus of the Indian manufacturing industry.
Speaking at the event, R Prakash, Chairman, Industry Buyers Outreach ELECRAMA 2027 and Chief Executive Officer, EMR Tap Changers Private Limited, said,“ELECRAMA is the world's largest electrical show, bringing together industry leaders from across India. Centered on the theme 'Harnessing the Power of I,' this edition highlights India's manufacturing strengths and leadership in the global energy transition. With strong international participation-including partner country Germany-ELECRAMA creates a direct gateway for Indian manufacturers to integrate into global supply chains.”
Sembian Balasubramanian, Vice Chairman, Industry Buyers Outreach ELECRAMA 2027 and Associate Vice President, Stelmec Limited, said,“India's advancing power infrastructure offers major growth opportunities for domestic manufacturers. ELECRAMA drives industry collaboration to build a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable electrical manufacturing ecosystem. Looking ahead, ELECRAMA 2027 expands this reach globally linking Indian capability directly to international markets and emerging opportunities.”
Rajesh Khanna, Kerala State Convenor and Head of Business Development, Sicame India Connectors Private Limited, added,“IEEMA's active engagement in Southern India has driven strong growth across the regional power sector. Building on the momentum of recent State Power Conclaves and industry outreach, we expect robust participation from the Southern region at ELECRAMA 2027.”
IEEMA has expanded its presence across Southern India while deepening its ties with the startup ecosystem through its dedicated platform, Electraverse. As the sector shifts toward sustainable and tech-driven manufacturing, ELECRAMA continues to connect key stakeholders, drive industry collaboration, and showcase innovations shaping the global energy landscape. The Hospet preview meet marks an important step in building momentum for ELECRAMA 2027 and engaging regional stakeholders in the opportunities emerging across India's electrical and power industry.
IEEMA is gearing up to host ELECRAMA 2027, the flagship event for the global electrical industry, scheduled from February 20 to 24, 2027. This edition will be the largest edition ever in terms of size, participation and global reach and will set new benchmarks, featuring over 1,100 exhibitors, attracting 500,000 footfalls, facilitating more than 25,000 B2B meetings, welcoming 500+ hosted buyers, and showcasing 10+ country pavilions with Germany as the Partner Country. This edition, with the theme 'Harnessing the Power of I', ELECRAMA will spotlight India's growing dominance in the world's electrical market and will showcase innovation, impact, and international focus of the Indian manufacturing industry.
Speaking at the event, R Prakash, Chairman, Industry Buyers Outreach ELECRAMA 2027 and Chief Executive Officer, EMR Tap Changers Private Limited, said,“ELECRAMA is the world's largest electrical show, bringing together industry leaders from across India. Centered on the theme 'Harnessing the Power of I,' this edition highlights India's manufacturing strengths and leadership in the global energy transition. With strong international participation-including partner country Germany-ELECRAMA creates a direct gateway for Indian manufacturers to integrate into global supply chains.”
Sembian Balasubramanian, Vice Chairman, Industry Buyers Outreach ELECRAMA 2027 and Associate Vice President, Stelmec Limited, said,“India's advancing power infrastructure offers major growth opportunities for domestic manufacturers. ELECRAMA drives industry collaboration to build a more efficient, reliable, and sustainable electrical manufacturing ecosystem. Looking ahead, ELECRAMA 2027 expands this reach globally linking Indian capability directly to international markets and emerging opportunities.”
Rajesh Khanna, Kerala State Convenor and Head of Business Development, Sicame India Connectors Private Limited, added,“IEEMA's active engagement in Southern India has driven strong growth across the regional power sector. Building on the momentum of recent State Power Conclaves and industry outreach, we expect robust participation from the Southern region at ELECRAMA 2027.”
IEEMA has expanded its presence across Southern India while deepening its ties with the startup ecosystem through its dedicated platform, Electraverse. As the sector shifts toward sustainable and tech-driven manufacturing, ELECRAMA continues to connect key stakeholders, drive industry collaboration, and showcase innovations shaping the global energy landscape. The Hospet preview meet marks an important step in building momentum for ELECRAMA 2027 and engaging regional stakeholders in the opportunities emerging across India's electrical and power industry.
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