MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead FasterCapital has accepted Wormscope into its EquityPilot program, supporting the development and early execution plan for two medical devices Wormscope and the Portable... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Iraq & Dubai, UAE

Lead FasterCapital has accepted Wormscope into its EquityPilot program, supporting the development and early execution plan for two medical devices Wormscope and the Portable Diagnostic Wormscope (PDW) designed to expand access to less-invasive endoscopic screening and diagnostics. The startup's work focuses on making endoscopy-style exams simpler, lower-risk, and more accessible in clinical and outpatient settings.

Nut graf FasterCapital's EquityPilot will concentrate on execution milestones during the first 30–60 days, aligning product definition, regulatory planning, and manufacturer engagement to move WORMSCOPE toward manufacturable prototypes and pilot clinical testing.

Why It Matters?

Endoscopy remains a critical diagnostic tool, but cost, logistics, and patient comfort limit access in many settings. Innovations that reduce procedural complexity and enable wider distribution of diagnostic devices can help clinics offer more frequent, earlier screening and potentially improve patient follow-up rates.

What the Startup Delivers?

Solution Overview WORMSCOPE is an electronic endoscopy alternative designed to be compact, lower-risk for patients, and less dependent on complex sterilization workflows. The Portable Diagnostic Wormscope (PDW) is a consumer-oriented diagnostic device intended to be simple to use with AI-assisted analysis for preliminary screening. Both products are described by the inventor as designed to support remote or online procedures and AI-enabled self-guidance features.

Why Now?

Timing Advances in miniaturized imaging, mobile connectivity, and AI-assisted interpretation make this an opportune moment to pursue devices that shift some diagnostic activity outside traditional endoscopy suites. Manufacturers have expressed interest in producing new single-use and lower-maintenance devices, contingent on development funding and regulatory planning.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

FasterCapital Support Scope

– Hands-on execution support focused on early milestones and manufacturability

– Guidance on regulatory and clinical planning pathways appropriate for medical devices

– Introductions to manufacturing partners and supply-chain advisors in relevant regions

– Assistance refining go-to-market positioning and investor-facing materials

First 30–60 Days Program Plan

In the opening weeks, the team will validate technical requirements, document regulatory strategy options, and engage with potential manufacturers to define prototype specifications. FasterCapital and the founder will jointly prioritize clinical use cases, refine product requirements, and prepare materials needed for early-stage partner conversations.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support WORMSCOPE through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Founder Quote

Dr. Mohammed Hamid Al-sabawi, inventor of WORMSCOPE and PDW, said:“These devices are designed to broaden access to diagnostic endoscopy tools by minimizing patient discomfort and simplifying sterilization and maintenance. We welcome FasterCapital's execution-focused approach to help translate the designs into manufacturable products.”

Next 90 Days

90-Day Outlook Over the next three months the work will center on completing a manufacturable prototype spec, initiating regulatory pathway conversations, and lining up pilot manufacturing quotes. The goal is to emerge with clear next-stage development milestones and a prioritized plan for pilot clinical validation.

About Wormscope

Wormscope and the Portable Diagnostic Wormscope (PDW) are device concepts developed by Dr. Mohammed Al-sabawi, aimed at delivering less-invasive, lower-complexity endoscopic imaging and AI-assisted screening. The devices are described as intended to reduce procedural barriers in hospitals and outpatient clinics and to support remote or self-guided screening workflows, subject to clinical validation and regulatory approvals.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.