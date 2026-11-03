Allenby Accountants Launches Fixed-Fee Bookkeeping For London Tech And Media Start-Ups
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Uxbridge, London, October 2026 – Allenby Accountants, an independent firm of Chartered Accountants based in Uxbridge, has launched a fixed-fee bookkeeping service for technology and media start-ups across London, giving founders predictable monthly costs and up-to-date numbers.
Early-stage tech and media businesses often work with irregular income, project-based costs, freelancers and subscriptions in several currencies. Founders can lose track of their numbers just when investors, lenders and HMRC start asking for them. The new service addresses this with an agreed monthly fee set at the start, so there are no surprise bills as the business grows.
The service covers monthly bookkeeping in Xero, QuickBooks or Sage, bank and payment-platform reconciliations, VAT returns, and simple monthly management reports showing cash, burn rate and profitability. Records are kept in a form that supports year-end accounts, R&D and creative-sector tax relief claims, and investor due diligence. The firm can also advise on company set-up, payroll and Making Tax Digital.
Each client works with a named contact at the firm, who reviews the books every month rather than at the year end. This means questions about VAT registration, payroll for a first hire or the cost of a new contract can be answered with current figures. The service suits limited companies and sole traders, from pre-revenue start-ups to growing studios, agencies and software businesses, and can scale as transaction volumes increase.
"Founders should be building their product, not chasing receipts at the end of the quarter," said Amit Gupta, Director at Allenby Accountants. "A fixed fee means they know exactly what bookkeeping will cost each month, and accurate monthly figures help them make better decisions about hiring, pricing and funding."
Founders can learn more about the firm's work as tech accountants in London and media accountants in London, or about its wider bookkeeping services in London.
About Allenby Accountants
Allenby Accountants is an independent firm of Chartered Accountants based at Brook House, 54a Cowley Mill Road, Uxbridge, UB8 2FX. Established in 2011 and an ICAEW member firm, it supports small and medium-sized businesses, landlords and individuals across London with accounts, bookkeeping, tax returns, VAT and tax planning. It works with sectors including medical and healthcare, hospitality, property and construction, technology, media, retail and ecommerce.
Media contact: Allenby Accountants, Brook House, 54a Cowley Mill Road, Uxbridge, UB8 2FX · 0208 914 8887 ·... ·
Early-stage tech and media businesses often work with irregular income, project-based costs, freelancers and subscriptions in several currencies. Founders can lose track of their numbers just when investors, lenders and HMRC start asking for them. The new service addresses this with an agreed monthly fee set at the start, so there are no surprise bills as the business grows.
The service covers monthly bookkeeping in Xero, QuickBooks or Sage, bank and payment-platform reconciliations, VAT returns, and simple monthly management reports showing cash, burn rate and profitability. Records are kept in a form that supports year-end accounts, R&D and creative-sector tax relief claims, and investor due diligence. The firm can also advise on company set-up, payroll and Making Tax Digital.
Each client works with a named contact at the firm, who reviews the books every month rather than at the year end. This means questions about VAT registration, payroll for a first hire or the cost of a new contract can be answered with current figures. The service suits limited companies and sole traders, from pre-revenue start-ups to growing studios, agencies and software businesses, and can scale as transaction volumes increase.
"Founders should be building their product, not chasing receipts at the end of the quarter," said Amit Gupta, Director at Allenby Accountants. "A fixed fee means they know exactly what bookkeeping will cost each month, and accurate monthly figures help them make better decisions about hiring, pricing and funding."
Founders can learn more about the firm's work as tech accountants in London and media accountants in London, or about its wider bookkeeping services in London.
About Allenby Accountants
Allenby Accountants is an independent firm of Chartered Accountants based at Brook House, 54a Cowley Mill Road, Uxbridge, UB8 2FX. Established in 2011 and an ICAEW member firm, it supports small and medium-sized businesses, landlords and individuals across London with accounts, bookkeeping, tax returns, VAT and tax planning. It works with sectors including medical and healthcare, hospitality, property and construction, technology, media, retail and ecommerce.
Media contact: Allenby Accountants, Brook House, 54a Cowley Mill Road, Uxbridge, UB8 2FX · 0208 914 8887 ·... ·
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