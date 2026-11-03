Supreme Infrastructure Completes INR 2,200 Crore Debt Settlement,
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 3, 2026: Supreme Infrastructure India Limited ("Supreme Infrastructure" or "the Company"), an infrastructure development and construction company, has implemented its court-sanctioned Scheme of Compromise and completed its one-time settlement within 24 hours of the October 28, 2026 order of the NCLT Mumbai Bench, ahead of the October 31 deadline. The resolution addresses entire legacy debt, marking a major milestone in the Company's financial restructuring.
Originally sanctioned on March 28, 2025, the Scheme provided a structured framework for resolving the Company's legacy obligations. The latest phase involved its remaining financial creditors, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India (UBI). Following implementation, the Company received full and final No Dues Certificates from the respective creditors, confirming closure of their settled claims under the Scheme.
With this resolution, the exit process for all financial creditors has been successfully concluded. Previously reported details indicate that entire settlement amount had been paid to lenders, with 11 creditors having received their settlements and released their charges before the latest phase and balance 3 creditors being fully paid now.
Commenting on the development, Siddharth Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Supreme Infrastructure India Limited, said, "Implementing the Scheme within 24 hours of the Tribunal's order and ahead of the final deadline marks a defining milestone for Supreme Infrastructure. This settlement reflects our commitment to supporting lender recovery and creating a stronger foundation for the Company's revival. We believe that with promoter confidence and a commitment to execution, businesses facing significant financial challenges can rebuild their strength. Our focus now is on operational efficiency, disciplined project execution and sustainable growth."
The resolution process also involved financial and legal advisory support from AU Corporate Advisory & Legal Services, led by Founder Akshat Khetan, which advised and hand-held the promoters on the restructuring framework, lender negotiations and implementation strategy. The successful implementation of the Scheme was further supported by the guidance and valuable contributions of the Company's Independent Directors, particularly Mr. Dakshendra B. Agrawal and Mr. Sushil Kumar Mishra, along with other advisors, well-wishers and, importantly, the Supreme Family.
With the settlement completed, the Company will focus on operational revamping, project selection, cost controls and working-capital management. The financial impact of the resolution and applicable accounting adjustments will be reflected in its disclosures in accordance with regulatory requirements. The accounting of the scheme implementation will inter-alia include reversal of interest which will be done as per the applicable accounting standards. This will further enhance the pre-qualification capacity of the Company to bid for new works.
About Supreme Infrastructure India Limited
Supreme Infrastructure India Limited is an infrastructure development and construction company with an established presence across roads, bridges, buildings, water and power infrastructure projects. The Company is focused on strengthening its financial position and pursuing sustainable business growth.
Originally sanctioned on March 28, 2025, the Scheme provided a structured framework for resolving the Company's legacy obligations. The latest phase involved its remaining financial creditors, State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India (UBI). Following implementation, the Company received full and final No Dues Certificates from the respective creditors, confirming closure of their settled claims under the Scheme.
With this resolution, the exit process for all financial creditors has been successfully concluded. Previously reported details indicate that entire settlement amount had been paid to lenders, with 11 creditors having received their settlements and released their charges before the latest phase and balance 3 creditors being fully paid now.
Commenting on the development, Siddharth Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Supreme Infrastructure India Limited, said, "Implementing the Scheme within 24 hours of the Tribunal's order and ahead of the final deadline marks a defining milestone for Supreme Infrastructure. This settlement reflects our commitment to supporting lender recovery and creating a stronger foundation for the Company's revival. We believe that with promoter confidence and a commitment to execution, businesses facing significant financial challenges can rebuild their strength. Our focus now is on operational efficiency, disciplined project execution and sustainable growth."
The resolution process also involved financial and legal advisory support from AU Corporate Advisory & Legal Services, led by Founder Akshat Khetan, which advised and hand-held the promoters on the restructuring framework, lender negotiations and implementation strategy. The successful implementation of the Scheme was further supported by the guidance and valuable contributions of the Company's Independent Directors, particularly Mr. Dakshendra B. Agrawal and Mr. Sushil Kumar Mishra, along with other advisors, well-wishers and, importantly, the Supreme Family.
With the settlement completed, the Company will focus on operational revamping, project selection, cost controls and working-capital management. The financial impact of the resolution and applicable accounting adjustments will be reflected in its disclosures in accordance with regulatory requirements. The accounting of the scheme implementation will inter-alia include reversal of interest which will be done as per the applicable accounting standards. This will further enhance the pre-qualification capacity of the Company to bid for new works.
About Supreme Infrastructure India Limited
Supreme Infrastructure India Limited is an infrastructure development and construction company with an established presence across roads, bridges, buildings, water and power infrastructure projects. The Company is focused on strengthening its financial position and pursuing sustainable business growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment