ASTPP Announces Participation In Africa Tech Festival 2026 Across Cape Town And Johannesburg
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cape Town, South Africa – November 2, 2026 – ASTPP, the open-source VoIP billing and softswitch platform developed by Inextrix Technologies, will participate in Africa Tech Festival 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, from November 16–19, 2026. The team will meet telecom operators, ITSPs, wholesale carriers, and communication service providers looking to grow their voice businesses, manage termination costs, and gain better control over billing and routing operations.
During the Cape Town visit, visitors can book a 30-minute live product demo tailored to their business requirements. Instead of relying on presentation slides, the ASTPP team will demonstrate how the platform rates calls, routes traffic, and manages reseller billing in real time. Operators are encouraged to bring their billing requirements, rate decks, routing challenges, and reseller plans for practical discussions.
Key areas of discussion will include:
Real-time prepaid and postpaid VoIP billing and rating.
Least-cost routing (LCR) and carrier management.
Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch capabilities with integrated SBC functionality.
DID management and SIP trunking.
Multi-level reseller billing with white-label portals.
Fraud control and revenue assurance.
Integrations with Zoho, WHMCS, Vtiger, Salesforce, and Stripe.
Cloud, on-premises, and high-availability deployment options.
Migration planning from platforms such as PortaOne, Kolmisoft, and VoIPSwitch.
Following the Cape Town visit, the ASTPP team will hold dedicated product demonstrations, technical consultations, and project discussions in Johannesburg from November 20–25, 2026. These meetings will take place at the Inextrix South Africa office in Randpark Ridge or at locations convenient for prospective customers. The local office also provides support for deployment, onboarding, and ongoing assistance.
The ASTPP team visiting South Africa includes Samir Doshi, Co-founder and CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP, and Amit Varma, Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies. Interested operators and service providers can book a meeting in advance, and the team will confirm their requested slot within one business day.
Event Details
Event: Africa Tech Festival 2026
Cape Town:
Dates: November 16–19, 2026
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
Address: Convention Square, 1 Lower Long Street, Cape Town 8001, South Africa
Johannesburg:
Dates: November 20–25, 2026
Venue: Inextrix South Africa Office or at a location convenient for you
Address: Baobab Office Park, 86 John Vorster Road, Randpark Ridge 2169, South Africa
South Africa Office: +27 10 630 0487
Book a Demo:
About ASTPP
ASTPP (A Smart Telephony Platform) is an open-source VoIP billing, softswitch, and BSS/OCS platform developed by Inextrix Technologies. It combines Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch capabilities, real-time billing, least-cost routing, reseller management, and fraud control in a unified platform. ASTPP supports telecom operators, ITSPs, wholesale carriers, and VoIP resellers in managing and scaling their communication businesses. According to the company, ASTPP is used by more than 20,000 operators across 95+ countries.
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During the Cape Town visit, visitors can book a 30-minute live product demo tailored to their business requirements. Instead of relying on presentation slides, the ASTPP team will demonstrate how the platform rates calls, routes traffic, and manages reseller billing in real time. Operators are encouraged to bring their billing requirements, rate decks, routing challenges, and reseller plans for practical discussions.
Key areas of discussion will include:
Real-time prepaid and postpaid VoIP billing and rating.
Least-cost routing (LCR) and carrier management.
Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch capabilities with integrated SBC functionality.
DID management and SIP trunking.
Multi-level reseller billing with white-label portals.
Fraud control and revenue assurance.
Integrations with Zoho, WHMCS, Vtiger, Salesforce, and Stripe.
Cloud, on-premises, and high-availability deployment options.
Migration planning from platforms such as PortaOne, Kolmisoft, and VoIPSwitch.
Following the Cape Town visit, the ASTPP team will hold dedicated product demonstrations, technical consultations, and project discussions in Johannesburg from November 20–25, 2026. These meetings will take place at the Inextrix South Africa office in Randpark Ridge or at locations convenient for prospective customers. The local office also provides support for deployment, onboarding, and ongoing assistance.
The ASTPP team visiting South Africa includes Samir Doshi, Co-founder and CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP, and Amit Varma, Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies. Interested operators and service providers can book a meeting in advance, and the team will confirm their requested slot within one business day.
Event Details
Event: Africa Tech Festival 2026
Cape Town:
Dates: November 16–19, 2026
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)
Address: Convention Square, 1 Lower Long Street, Cape Town 8001, South Africa
Johannesburg:
Dates: November 20–25, 2026
Venue: Inextrix South Africa Office or at a location convenient for you
Address: Baobab Office Park, 86 John Vorster Road, Randpark Ridge 2169, South Africa
South Africa Office: +27 10 630 0487
Book a Demo:
About ASTPP
ASTPP (A Smart Telephony Platform) is an open-source VoIP billing, softswitch, and BSS/OCS platform developed by Inextrix Technologies. It combines Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch capabilities, real-time billing, least-cost routing, reseller management, and fraud control in a unified platform. ASTPP supports telecom operators, ITSPs, wholesale carriers, and VoIP resellers in managing and scaling their communication businesses. According to the company, ASTPP is used by more than 20,000 operators across 95+ countries.
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