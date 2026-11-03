Vedanta Oil & Gas Accelerates Deepwater Exploration In The KG Basin
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 03, 2026: Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL), India's leading private oil and gas producer, has entered into a strategic partnership with Exceed - a Kent company, and a globally recognised well management and engineering specialist, to advance exploration in the KG-DWHP-2017/1 deepwater block located in the prolific Krishna-Godavari (KG) Basin in the East Coast. The block comprises multiple prospects across water depths ranging from approximately 600 metres to 2,000 metres.
This integrated Exploration & Appraisal (E&A) collaboration represents a significant milestone in Cairn, Vedanta's strategy to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of India's offshore basins and strengthen domestic energy security. The KG-DWHP-2017/1 block is a highly prospective deepwater asset containing four existing gas discoveries.
Under the agreement, Exceed will provide integrated support across the campaign, including subsurface evaluation, well planning, drilling readiness and operational management. Vedanta Oil & Gas has planned multi-well exploration drilling campaign expected to commence early next year. This follows a phased approach covering project planning, engineering, operational readiness and well execution.
As part of the exploration strategy, the company is evaluating the Vermilion prospect as a distinct new play with substantial potential.
By advancing activities in the KG deepwater block, Vedanta Oil & Gas is supporting national efforts to strengthen energy security, increase domestic hydrocarbon production and reduce import dependence.
Recently, Vedanta has secured two offshore blocks including a deepwater block KG/DWDSF/GD10/2025* in the KG Basin, under the DSF IV bidding round. This compliments the company's strategy to expand its offshore footprint in the future*, and unlock the country's untapped hydrocarbon potential, in line with the Government of India's Samudra Manthan initiative to accelerate the development of deepwater hydrocarbon resources.
Commenting on the partnership, Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO, Vedanta Oil & Gas Limited, said, "Our entry into deepwater exploration marks a defining milestone in Vedanta Oil & Gas' growth journey and reflects our ambition to unlock the next frontier of India's hydrocarbon potential. Through the partnership with Exceed, we are combining global deepwater expertise with our strong execution capabilities to pursue high-impact exploration opportunities. This milestone complements our diversified portfolio of producing, development and exploration assets and reinforces our commitment to investing in resource exploration, advanced technologies and field development. With a robust pipeline of growth projects, we remain focused on expanding our resource base and enhancing production to contribute to India's energy security."
Ian Mills, Exceed Managing Director said, "We are pleased to partner with Vedanta Oil & Gas on this strategically important deepwater programme. By combining integrated planning, technical expertise and global deepwater experience, we aim to deliver a safe, efficient and value-driven exploration campaign that helps unlock the potential of this offshore asset."
Vedanta Oil & Gas has been steadily advancing its deepwater exploration campaign in the KG Basin, where it holds over 4,600 sq. km of offshore deepwater acreage. The company has successfully merged and reprocessed 3,800 sq of multiple 3D seismic datasets across the block, using advanced seismic processing technologies to enhance subsurface imaging. In addition, Vedanta Oil & Gas completed an advanced 3D Controlled Source Electromagnetic (CSEM) survey in collaboration with EMGS to further derisk the prospects and partnered with TechnipFMC to support the development of an integrated subsea infrastructure framework.
Leveraging advanced deepwater technologies, integrated subsurface studies and global best practices, Vedanta Oil & Gas aims to strengthen its exploration portfolio and support future resource development opportunities.
*The DSF IV bid round was concluded prior to the demerger of Oil & Gas undertaking of Vedanta Limited. Pursuant to the demerger of the oil and gas business and the NCLT approved scheme, an application will be filed to the MoPNG and DGH for participating interest transfer of the DSF bid round IV blocks from Vedanta Limited to the demerged entity, Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (formerly MALCO Energy Limited).
About Vedanta Oil and Gas
Vedanta Oil & Gas (BSE: 544782 | NSE: VOGL) is India's leading private-sector oil and gas exploration and production company, unlocking the nation's hydrocarbon potential to strengthen energy security. Operating under the brand "Cairn", the company holds interests in 45 blocks spanning over 47,000 sq. km of acreage across India, with gross 2P (proved plus probable) and 2C (contingent) resources of 1.3 bnboe. Its producing assets span key hydrocarbon basins in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam, supported by technology-led exploration, advanced subsurface expertise and world-class engineering capabilities. With a diverse portfolio of conventional and unconventional resources and a strong pipeline of upcoming growth projects, Vedanta Oil & Gas aims to significantly expand domestic production towards India's energy security and economic growth. The company is committed to achieving Net Zero, advancing responsible energy development while creating sustainable value for the nation, communities and shareholders.
This integrated Exploration & Appraisal (E&A) collaboration represents a significant milestone in Cairn, Vedanta's strategy to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of India's offshore basins and strengthen domestic energy security. The KG-DWHP-2017/1 block is a highly prospective deepwater asset containing four existing gas discoveries.
Under the agreement, Exceed will provide integrated support across the campaign, including subsurface evaluation, well planning, drilling readiness and operational management. Vedanta Oil & Gas has planned multi-well exploration drilling campaign expected to commence early next year. This follows a phased approach covering project planning, engineering, operational readiness and well execution.
As part of the exploration strategy, the company is evaluating the Vermilion prospect as a distinct new play with substantial potential.
By advancing activities in the KG deepwater block, Vedanta Oil & Gas is supporting national efforts to strengthen energy security, increase domestic hydrocarbon production and reduce import dependence.
Recently, Vedanta has secured two offshore blocks including a deepwater block KG/DWDSF/GD10/2025* in the KG Basin, under the DSF IV bidding round. This compliments the company's strategy to expand its offshore footprint in the future*, and unlock the country's untapped hydrocarbon potential, in line with the Government of India's Samudra Manthan initiative to accelerate the development of deepwater hydrocarbon resources.
Commenting on the partnership, Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO, Vedanta Oil & Gas Limited, said, "Our entry into deepwater exploration marks a defining milestone in Vedanta Oil & Gas' growth journey and reflects our ambition to unlock the next frontier of India's hydrocarbon potential. Through the partnership with Exceed, we are combining global deepwater expertise with our strong execution capabilities to pursue high-impact exploration opportunities. This milestone complements our diversified portfolio of producing, development and exploration assets and reinforces our commitment to investing in resource exploration, advanced technologies and field development. With a robust pipeline of growth projects, we remain focused on expanding our resource base and enhancing production to contribute to India's energy security."
Ian Mills, Exceed Managing Director said, "We are pleased to partner with Vedanta Oil & Gas on this strategically important deepwater programme. By combining integrated planning, technical expertise and global deepwater experience, we aim to deliver a safe, efficient and value-driven exploration campaign that helps unlock the potential of this offshore asset."
Vedanta Oil & Gas has been steadily advancing its deepwater exploration campaign in the KG Basin, where it holds over 4,600 sq. km of offshore deepwater acreage. The company has successfully merged and reprocessed 3,800 sq of multiple 3D seismic datasets across the block, using advanced seismic processing technologies to enhance subsurface imaging. In addition, Vedanta Oil & Gas completed an advanced 3D Controlled Source Electromagnetic (CSEM) survey in collaboration with EMGS to further derisk the prospects and partnered with TechnipFMC to support the development of an integrated subsea infrastructure framework.
Leveraging advanced deepwater technologies, integrated subsurface studies and global best practices, Vedanta Oil & Gas aims to strengthen its exploration portfolio and support future resource development opportunities.
*The DSF IV bid round was concluded prior to the demerger of Oil & Gas undertaking of Vedanta Limited. Pursuant to the demerger of the oil and gas business and the NCLT approved scheme, an application will be filed to the MoPNG and DGH for participating interest transfer of the DSF bid round IV blocks from Vedanta Limited to the demerged entity, Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (formerly MALCO Energy Limited).
About Vedanta Oil and Gas
Vedanta Oil & Gas (BSE: 544782 | NSE: VOGL) is India's leading private-sector oil and gas exploration and production company, unlocking the nation's hydrocarbon potential to strengthen energy security. Operating under the brand "Cairn", the company holds interests in 45 blocks spanning over 47,000 sq. km of acreage across India, with gross 2P (proved plus probable) and 2C (contingent) resources of 1.3 bnboe. Its producing assets span key hydrocarbon basins in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam, supported by technology-led exploration, advanced subsurface expertise and world-class engineering capabilities. With a diverse portfolio of conventional and unconventional resources and a strong pipeline of upcoming growth projects, Vedanta Oil & Gas aims to significantly expand domestic production towards India's energy security and economic growth. The company is committed to achieving Net Zero, advancing responsible energy development while creating sustainable value for the nation, communities and shareholders.
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