AALWM To Expand Florida CLT Training Seats And Update Lymphedema Care Practices
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Leading the lymphedema care training course institute, AALWM will expand its Florida facility to accommodate more candidates for its CLT certification physical therapy courses.
The niche focus on value-added physical therapy, along with innovations in the course content, will add a broader relief to the lymphedema patients in all patient settings.
According to the CEO, the unique course content and CLT certification in Florida will be well received and work as a boon to aspirants of CLT certification in Florida for physical therapists.
It is approved by the Florida Physical Therapy Association (FPTA) and eligible for LANA certification.
The course spanning 135 hours, comprising theory and practical sessions of the CLT certification physical therapy, will allow the qualifying therapists to sit for the national board exam administered by the Lymphology Association of North America (LANA) and earn the CLT-LANA credential.
The CEO said the CLT certification physical therapy courses are fully aligned with the current requirements, with adequate focus given to skill-building modules to support candidates in their practices ahead.
One example is the addition of indocyanine green (ICG) fluorescence imaging that assists therapists in visualizing superficial lymphatic architecture and tailoring the MLD pathways accordingly.
In both diagnosis and care practices, the focus of the course modules is on head and neck lymphedema, genital lymphedema, and pediatric cases with the latest updates.
The CLT certification course bridges complex decongestive therapy with modern wound management practices, including multi-layer short-stretch bandaging and techniques of elastic taping.
The CLT certification in Florida comprises both online home study and live, hands-on training, and it is affordable, and fees will not exceed $3500.
The course maintains the Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT), as it is core. It is hailed as the gold standard of treatment. The CEO adds that the flexibility, depth, and hybrid character of the course and its essential live in-person classroom sessions at Altamonte Springs, FL, make the program very effective.
In the CLT certification physical therapy course, licensed medical professionals like PTs, OTs, and nurses can join with a surging career ahead.
Physical therapist focus
The focus of CLT certification in Florida on physical therapy in the CLT course helps in objective evaluation and management of lymphedema that follows cancer treatments, surgeries, or trauma.
The compression therapy part of the CLT certification physical therapy course teaches methods like multi-layered compression bandaging and custom-fitted compression garments to reduce fluid accumulation.
The expanded attention on decongestive therapeutic exercises focuses on decongestive therapeutic exercises aimed at enhancing and improving lymphatic circulation without straining the limb. The lessons of CLT certification in Florida on skin and nail care will train patients on protecting skin barriers to prevent deadly infections like cellulitis. For details, visit the website.
The niche focus on value-added physical therapy, along with innovations in the course content, will add a broader relief to the lymphedema patients in all patient settings.
According to the CEO, the unique course content and CLT certification in Florida will be well received and work as a boon to aspirants of CLT certification in Florida for physical therapists.
It is approved by the Florida Physical Therapy Association (FPTA) and eligible for LANA certification.
The course spanning 135 hours, comprising theory and practical sessions of the CLT certification physical therapy, will allow the qualifying therapists to sit for the national board exam administered by the Lymphology Association of North America (LANA) and earn the CLT-LANA credential.
The CEO said the CLT certification physical therapy courses are fully aligned with the current requirements, with adequate focus given to skill-building modules to support candidates in their practices ahead.
One example is the addition of indocyanine green (ICG) fluorescence imaging that assists therapists in visualizing superficial lymphatic architecture and tailoring the MLD pathways accordingly.
In both diagnosis and care practices, the focus of the course modules is on head and neck lymphedema, genital lymphedema, and pediatric cases with the latest updates.
The CLT certification course bridges complex decongestive therapy with modern wound management practices, including multi-layer short-stretch bandaging and techniques of elastic taping.
The CLT certification in Florida comprises both online home study and live, hands-on training, and it is affordable, and fees will not exceed $3500.
The course maintains the Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT), as it is core. It is hailed as the gold standard of treatment. The CEO adds that the flexibility, depth, and hybrid character of the course and its essential live in-person classroom sessions at Altamonte Springs, FL, make the program very effective.
In the CLT certification physical therapy course, licensed medical professionals like PTs, OTs, and nurses can join with a surging career ahead.
Physical therapist focus
The focus of CLT certification in Florida on physical therapy in the CLT course helps in objective evaluation and management of lymphedema that follows cancer treatments, surgeries, or trauma.
The compression therapy part of the CLT certification physical therapy course teaches methods like multi-layered compression bandaging and custom-fitted compression garments to reduce fluid accumulation.
The expanded attention on decongestive therapeutic exercises focuses on decongestive therapeutic exercises aimed at enhancing and improving lymphatic circulation without straining the limb. The lessons of CLT certification in Florida on skin and nail care will train patients on protecting skin barriers to prevent deadly infections like cellulitis. For details, visit the website.
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