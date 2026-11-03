QNET India Celebrates The Spirit Of Diwali With #Brightertogether Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, November 3, 2026 – This Diwali, QNET, one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies, celebrates the joy of togetherness and meaningful gifting with its latest India campaign, #BrighterTogether, bringing together timeless craftsmanship, festive celebrations and thoughtfully chosen gifts that can be cherished beyond the occasion.
Rooted in the idea that the best gifts are those that leave a lasting impression, the campaign encourages consumers to look beyond conventional festive gifting. While many festive gifts are enjoyed and forgotten within days, #BrighterTogether celebrates the joy of choosing something timeless that can become a part of life's special moments.
The campaign highlights QNET's premium lifestyle portfolio, featuring the Mugnier Aristo Gents & Ladies Collection, sophisticated timepieces designed to complement both professional and celebratory occasions. Paired with the striking Kinnari Navya Aabharana collection, featuring diamond bracelets inspired by geometric brilliance, the campaign brings together style, craftsmanship and elegance. The collection includes four distinctive designs: Kiva, Vira, Ziva and Tara, offering meaningful gifting choices for loved ones during the festive season.
With a refined and festive visual approach, #BrighterTogether connects with audiences looking to make their Diwali celebrations more memorable through gifts that carry a sense of thoughtfulness, sophistication and lasting value. The campaign captures the spirit of coming together while encouraging people to celebrate the relationships that make every occasion brighter.
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
Operating in India through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd., the company is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India.
Rooted in the idea that the best gifts are those that leave a lasting impression, the campaign encourages consumers to look beyond conventional festive gifting. While many festive gifts are enjoyed and forgotten within days, #BrighterTogether celebrates the joy of choosing something timeless that can become a part of life's special moments.
The campaign highlights QNET's premium lifestyle portfolio, featuring the Mugnier Aristo Gents & Ladies Collection, sophisticated timepieces designed to complement both professional and celebratory occasions. Paired with the striking Kinnari Navya Aabharana collection, featuring diamond bracelets inspired by geometric brilliance, the campaign brings together style, craftsmanship and elegance. The collection includes four distinctive designs: Kiva, Vira, Ziva and Tara, offering meaningful gifting choices for loved ones during the festive season.
With a refined and festive visual approach, #BrighterTogether connects with audiences looking to make their Diwali celebrations more memorable through gifts that carry a sense of thoughtfulness, sophistication and lasting value. The campaign captures the spirit of coming together while encouraging people to celebrate the relationships that make every occasion brighter.
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
Operating in India through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd., the company is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India.
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