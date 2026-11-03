Data2 Launches Asset Performance & Optimization For Energy

MENAFN - GetNews) Well performance backed by evidence you can trust. data2 (data squared), the decision intelligence company, has launched Asset Performance & Optimization for Energy, a decision solution powered by its reViewTM platform, at ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI, UAE - November 3, 2026 - data2 (data squared), the decision intelligence company, today launched Asset Performance & Optimization for Energy, a decision solution powered by its reView platform, at ADIPEC 2026. It brings a company's drilling, geology, production and business records together into one connected view of every well. When the evidence is too thin to support a ranking, it says so and tells the team what to go and measure. data2 is showing the solution this week with its partner Al Masaood, in Hall 3, Stands 3430 and 3530.

For energy companies, every well carries a capital decision: where to drill next, which rig and frac vendor to hire, and which producing wells to fix first. Each one starts with the same question: given a place in the earth, what do we know about it, and how much should we trust each fact? Most data platforms can answer the first half. Very few can answer the second.

Today, daily drilling reports, rig time logs, cost estimates, service tickets, well logs and production history sit in separate systems. Someone joins them by hand for every study. Once a paper-era survey that was re-keyed by hand lands in the same column as a checked wireline reading, nobody can tell which one drove the number. Putting AI on top makes it worse, because the AI answers just as fluently either way.

“In energy, a decision about a well is only as good as your ability to defend it,” said Jon Brewton, founder and CEO of data2.“Operators already have the data. What they lack is a way to prove where each number came from and how far it can be trusted, to a partner, a board or a regulator. Asset Performance & Optimization for Energy puts that proof behind every answer, whether an engineer or an AI is asking.”

What Asset Teams Can Do



Benchmark drilling. Compare operators, rigs or pads on rate of penetration, drilling efficiency, wellbore curvature, cost per meter and non-productive time, inside any area drawn on the map. Minimum evidence rules decide what can be ranked, so every ranking rests on data that holds up.

Benchmark production. Track each well against its type curve, compare expected recovery against completion design, rank frac vendors, and get a ranked list of the wells that need attention.

See the earth. Explore a 3-D view of every well. Click any point along a wellbore to trace it to its formation, daily drilling report, rig, crew and invoice. Ask reView. Send any question, with its full context, to the reView Reasoner. Users see the prompt before it goes, and every answer comes back with the evidence behind it.



How It Works



Every value carries a trust level. Six tiers, from measured and verified down to inferred, set what each value may be used for, from reserves booking down to background context. An unchecked value can never drive a ranking.

Every well, mapped in fine detail. The solution models the rock along each wellbore in 30-centimeter cells, each holding about 90 attributes across drilling mechanics, direction, mud, vibration, geology, lost time and cost. Every cell links back to its well, the activity that drilled it, the rock formation and the budget behind it. Built on the standards operators already use. Business records follow PPDM 3.9, the industry data model for wells. New operator data arrives in WITSML and PRODML, the standard formats for drilling and production data, with its chain of custody attached.



Built for the Whole Asset Team

The solution serves everyone who makes or reviews well decisions, from executives setting capital plans to asset managers and drilling, completions and production engineers. Because every number carries its trust level and its source, a figure that reaches a board deck or a regulator can be traced back to where it came from.

“Most AI tools will give you a number for any question you ask,” said Jeff Dalgliesh, co-founder and Chief Research Officer of data2.“We built this to refuse a ranking when the evidence is not there, and to tell the engineer exactly what to go and measure. That refusal is what makes every other answer worth trusting.”

See It at ADIPEC 2026

ADIPEC 2026 runs November 2 to 5 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Visitors can see live demonstrations of Asset Performance & Optimization for Energy at the Al Masaood stand, Hall 3, Stands 3430 and 3530. The solution is available now. To book a meeting at ADIPEC or request a demo, visit data2.

About data2

data2 (Data Squared) is a decision intelligence company. Its platform, reView, connects to an organization's data where it already lives, builds a shared understanding across it so AI can scale and reason across the organization, and produces a decision record for every decision: the evidence, the governing rule, any conflicts, a confidence level, and a link back to the source. reView runs in highly regulated energy companies and defense and intelligence agencies. Founded in 2023 and named a 2026 Pepperdine Most Fundable Company, data2 is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Calgary, Mexico City and Australia. Learn more at data2.