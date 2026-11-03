From Shanghai To The World: MM·Artech+ Concludes Its Inaugural Residency Exhibition At TANK Shanghai

MENAFN - GetNews) Exploring Shanghai Through Art

Shanghai, China - November 3, 2026 - How does a city become a source of artistic inspiration? The answer may lie not only in its landmarks and iconic landscapes, but also in the everyday rhythms of its streets, the architectural traces of different eras, and the subtle moments through which people experience urban life. For artists from different cultural backgrounds, discovering a city can itself become an artistic exploration of observation, perception, and expression.

Initiated by Motion Magic, MM·ARTech+ was established with this spirit of exploration in mind. Under the theme "In Shanghai," its inaugural edition brought together 15 artists from 8 countries for a two-month residency, encouraging them to connect personal experiences with the city's cultural environment and explore new possibilities for digital artistic expression.

Through visits to historic neighbourhoods, contemporary buildings and public spaces, the artists gathered ideas for their work. Their different backgrounds shaped how they interpreted Shanghai, with architectural details, cultural symbols and everyday encounters becoming starting points for their visual experiments.

Artist talks and professional discussions gave participants opportunities to share their observations of Shanghai and learn about one another's creative approaches.

Presenting the Works at TANK Shanghai

As these individual observations developed into artworks, they eventually returned to the city in the form of light and moving images.

From September 23 to October 7, 2026, the inaugural MM·ARTech+ residency presented its works at TANK Shanghai. As part of the 2026 Shanghai International Light Festival's Xuhui Sub-Venue, the exhibition brought nine digital artworks into public space through projection mapping, presenting the artists' diverse interpretations of Shanghai.

What distinguishes projection mapping is its ability to move beyond simply displaying images on architectural surfaces. Instead, the imagery responds to the forms, structures, and spatial relationships of the buildings themselves. At TANK Shanghai, seven semicircular architectural surfaces became the visual setting for the works. As projections moved across the curved façades, the industrial structures acquired new visual rhythms, while different artistic languages became connected within a shared space.

As visitors moved between the tanks, they could view the projections from different angles and distances, discovering how the images interacted with the curved surfaces.

From abstract visual compositions to experimental sound, the artists responded to Shanghai's urban rhythms, architectural textures, and cultural memories through different creative approaches. Observations rooted in personal experience were transformed through digital media into new aesthetic forms, revealing unexpected dimensions of familiar urban spaces.

More importantly, when personal experiences entered public space, the artworks became open to interpretations beyond those of their creators. Audiences brought their own memories, cultural backgrounds, and lived experiences to the works, establishing new connections between artistic expression and individual perception. Different experiences of the city could thus meet within a shared environment, allowing art to become an open and ongoing form of exchange.

Continuing the Exchange

By drawing inspiration from urban life and bringing artistic expression back into public space, the inaugural MM·ARTech+ residency completed a journey from personal observation to public expression. The broader significance of this artistic practice also emerged through that process.

Public art can do more than transform how a space is seen. It can create opportunities for people from different cultural backgrounds to engage with one another through shared experiences of a city. At TANK Shanghai, artists reinterpreted the urban environment through digital imagery, while audiences responded through their own perceptions. Art thus became a medium connecting individual experiences, urban memories, and public life.

Artist interviews and video documentation extended these conversations beyond the exhibition itself. By recording the creative processes, personal experiences, and cultural encounters behind the works, the residency offered wider audiences an opportunity to understand the thinking that shaped each artistic practice. The discoveries and connections formed in Shanghai became cultural memories that could be shared beyond the exhibition.

Following its inaugural edition, MM·ARTech+ plans to build on the relationships formed during the residency and develop further exchanges among artists, cultural institutions and creative communities.

About MM·ARTech+

MM·ARTech+ aims to establish an ongoing international residency platform for digital and new-media art. By bringing artists from different cultures and disciplines together in Shanghai, the program supports research, experimentation, and collaboration while building lasting connections between global creators and local cultural communities.