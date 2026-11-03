Abdul Samad To Lead Pakistan In Rising Stars Asia Cup Sadaqat, Hasan Included

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, Nov 3 (IANS) Pakistan have named their squad for the 50-over Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, as Abdul Samad will be leading the 15-man squad for the event that gets underway on November 19 in Qatar.

Samad was recently seen in action during the Hong Kong Sixes, the Asian Games final against India and during a T20I against Sri Lanka last month. He leads the batting line-up, which has the likes of Maaz Sadaqat and Hasan Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Farhan Yousuf and Shamyl Hussain.

Hasan recently made a comeback to Pakistan's ODI squad for the recent tri-series and had also scored 96 against India in the Asian Games final.

The fast bowling attack features Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, and Sufyan Moqim. Hasnain made his ODI debut in 2019 but played the last of his 15 ODIs in February 2025. Meanwhile, Moqim was part of Pakistan's squad for the Rawalpindi leg of the tri-series.

The squad mostly has players who have played international cricket before but is nowhere close to the first-choice ODI team, as expected, with this being the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.

Pakistan are in Group B along with India A, UAE and Nepal. They will begin their campaign against the UAE on November 20, followed by their clash against India A on November 22, before they round up their group stage by facing Nepal on November 25.

Pakistan are the defending champions of both the 50-over and the T20 Asia Cup Rising Stars. They beat India A to win the 2023 50-over continental showpiece in Colombo and defeated Bangladesh A to lift the T20 title last year in Doha.

Pakistan squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Abdul Samad (capt), Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim