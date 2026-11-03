State Grid Participates In World Internet Conference Light Of Internet Expo For Eighth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 World Internet Conference (WIC) Light of Internet Expo is being held in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, from November 2 to 5. State Grid Corporation of China (State Grid) is participating in the exhibition for the eighth consecutive year and has been awarded the 2026 Light of Internet Expo's 10-Year "Light Chaser" Commemorative Medal.

Under the theme "Advancing Together - Intelligent Electricity Empowering Every Aspect of Life, United in Building a Better Future," State Grid's exhibition booth features six themed sections, including Intelligent Protection of the Entire Power Grid, Powering a Better Life, and Zhejiang Electric Power's Leadership in Digital and Intelligent Innovation. The exhibits highlight achievements in independently developed chips, industry-specific large AI models, digital twins, and embodied intelligent equipment. Together, they demonstrate how State Grid is leveraging artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and expand the capabilities of the energy and power sector, drive technological innovation, upgrade application scenarios, and advance industrial transformation. These efforts are contributing to the overall development of a modern industrial system.

At the exhibition, a range of innovative AI-powered technologies for the new-type power system are attracting visitors through live demonstrations, videos, and interactive experiences. Among the highlights are a spider-like six-legged inspection robot designed for underground utility tunnels and an embodied AI humanoid robot equipped with dexterous hands for substation inspection and maintenance. These technologies demonstrate how power grid operations and maintenance are shifting from reliance on human experience toward AI-driven solutions, continuously improving grid safety and resilience.

At the booth, Puyuan wool sweaters and Jiayuan You Shui bottled water, both featuring time-specific carbon footprint labels, are also drawing attention. Visitors can scan QR codes to view the products' carbon footprint reports. By making carbon emissions data visible and traceable, these applications are helping integrate green and low-carbon practices into everyday consumption.

On a large display screen, the Zhejiang Electric Power WORK AI Agent Workbench (Zhedian WORK) demonstrates its expanding range of applications. Built on an integrated framework combining an enterprise-level intelligent foundation, a unified business access portal, and end-to-end security protection, the platform supports applications such as distribution network dispatch work-order assistants and digital employees. These tools help reduce workloads and improve efficiency for frontline personnel.

The exhibition also features interactive activities, including a cultural and creative experience area featuring State Grid's Xiaoxin mascot and an AI-powered virtual outfit-changing experience, allowing visitors to discover the practical benefits and engaging side of power technologies.

Digital and intelligent technologies are also being deployed beyond the exhibition booth to ensure a reliable power supply for the event. State Grid Jiaxing Power Supply Company has implemented comprehensive measures to safeguard electricity supply, including enhanced inspections and on-site monitoring of critical power lines and substations.

Using miniature imaging devices, robotic dogs, and augmented reality glasses integrated with AI, the company is connecting equipment condition-monitoring data to an intelligent power management platform, creating a more transparent and observable power grid.

This enables comprehensive visibility, monitoring, and control throughout the entire power supply assurance process. Through a green, reliable, and efficient power supply system, State Grid is providing essential energy support for the international technology event.

From foundational core technologies and intelligent frontline operation and maintenance equipment to applications closely connected with everyday life, State Grid continues to explore the development of new-type power grids and promote the wider adoption of technological innovations.

Through these efforts, the company aims to bring the benefits of innovation to households, power a better quality of life, and contribute to the development of a greener China.

(By Zheng Yanan and Yang Jiahui)

About State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China responsible for power grid development, operation and electricity services across Zhejiang Province. The company is committed to ensuring a safe, reliable and efficient power supply while advancing grid modernization, clean energy integration and green, low-carbon development. Through continuous improvements in power infrastructure and energy services, it supports economic growth, industrial transformation and the high-quality development of businesses and communities throughout Zhejiang.