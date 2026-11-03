With Youth Dialogue As A Bridge, Heihe Promotes Dialogue Between Chinese And Foreign Civilizations

MENAFN - GetNews)Under the framework of the China-Russia Years of Education, young students from institutions of higher education in China and Russia took part in an event of cross-border people-to-people exchanges on October 30 in Vladivostok, Russia. Grounded in the perspective of Generation Z youth worldwide, this event served as a two-way dialogue platform aimed at bringing Chinese and Russian youth together and helping them grow side by side. Media support was provided by the Publicity Department of the CPC Heihe Municipal Committee and Heihe Border Horn Media Co., Ltd.

As a key port city on the China-Russia border, Heihe is located adjacent to Russia's Far East region and serves as a front-line window for China-Russia people-to-people exchanges. Centering on youth interaction, the event brought more than 30 students from Beijing Foreign Studies University, Heilongjiang University, and other institutions of higher education to Far Eastern Federal University for a series of activities including cross-border exchanges, academic seminars, and artistic performances, creating a platform for friendly exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations for young people of both countries. Crossing borders and forging friendship through culture, the young participants deepened their bonds through face-to-face interaction and came to understand one another through the blending of cultures, becoming young ambassadors of cross-cultural communication.

The event coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Confucius Institute at Far Eastern Federal University. A joint conference of Confucius Institutes across Russia and a forum on the collaborative development of Confucius Institutes and innovation in international Chinese language education were held alongside it. Over two decades of continuous development, the institute - the first Confucius Institute to be officially inaugurated in Russia - has grown into a key hub for Chinese language education in Russia and for China-Russia people-to-people exchanges. Leveraging this established platform and working with Chinese institutions of higher education, Heihe is opening up new settings for China-Russia cultural exchange and giving young people from both countries a close-up experience of the unique appeal of Chinese and Russian cultures.

About Heihe

In recent years, leveraging its distinctive geographic advantages, Heihe has been building a growing portfolio of cross-border exchange brands. From cross-border marathons and China-Russia dance competitions to regular youth exchange visits and cultural study tours, young people from both sides interact face to face and take part in immersive experiences, closing the distance between them through vivid, down-to-earth stories drawn from everyday life. Open, inclusive, vibrant, and warm, this port city presents itself as lively and genuinely welcoming, steadily injecting youthful energy into cross-border cultural mutual learning and people-to-people connectivity.