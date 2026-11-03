Doculingo Expands AI-Powered Platform To Transform Business Agreements Into Connected Operational Intelligence

RALEIGH, N.C., USA - November 3, 2026 - DocuLingo, an innovative AI technology startup based in Raleigh, North Carolina, today announced a major strategic expansion of its platform. Moving beyond traditional document intelligence, the company has introduced a comprehensive operational intelligence ecosystem designed to help businesses seamlessly connect agreements, obligations, relationships, and operational workflows into one unified platform.

Founded by Taylor Wrice, a former government technology consultant and revenue operations professional, DocuLingo addresses a pervasive challenge in the modern corporate landscape. While organizations continuously invest in an array of new software tools, critical business information frequently remains fragmented across isolated contracts, standalone spreadsheets, individual inboxes, and siloed departments. This fragmentation creates operational blind spots and inefficiencies that hinder execution.

Rather than simply summarizing or analyzing documents, DocuLingo is pioneering an operational intelligence platform that transforms static business agreements into actionable information. The platform extracts and centralizes vital data points, such as deadlines, payments, renewals, deliverables, approvals, and personnel responsibilities, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks.

"Businesses don't necessarily have a shortage of technology. They have a shortage of connected operations," said Taylor Wrice, Founder and CEO of DocuLingo. "Companies invest in new tools, but their agreements, departments, and workflows often remain disconnected. At DocuLingo, we're focused on closing that gap. We believe the next evolution of AI isn't just helping organizations understand information, but helping them act on it. Our vision is to turn the agreements and documents businesses already depend on into a connected source of intelligence that drives accountability, better decisions, and operational efficiency."

To accommodate a wide array of industries and organizational sizes, DocuLingo's platform features three distinct solutions:



Core+: Designed for comprehensive business operations, this tier provides robust operational intelligence for organizations managing customers, vendors, complex contracts, renewals, and cross-departmental workflows.

Sports+: A specialized, connected workspace engineered for the sports industry. It serves sports agencies, teams, athletic departments, athletes, and brands by managing sponsorship agreements, Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) obligations, and commercial partnerships. Lite: An accessible, affordable AI-powered document intelligence solution built specifically for individuals, freelancers, and small independent operators.

DocuLingo's unique approach to connecting the information behind business decisions to the people responsible for execution has already garnered significant industry attention. The company is a previous recipient of the NC IDEA MICRO grant and has earned media coverage from prominent outlets including the Sports Business Journal and GrepBeat.

The company's broader vision is to fundamentally shift how organizations handle data, moving past basic document management to create an environment where operational visibility dictates successful execution.

For more information regarding DocuLingo's platform, solutions, and pricing, please explore the links below:



Official Website:

About DocuLingo:

Core+ Business Operations: cor

Sports+: sport

Pricing and Product Information: pricin Company LinkedIn:

Previous Press Coverage:



Sports Business Journal: Document intelligence platform DocuLingo wants to make everything around sports deals easier

GrepBeat: Raleigh-based DocuLingo uses AI to simplify documents in the sports industry NC IDEA: Meet Our Founders: Taylor Wrice

About DocuLingo

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, DocuLingo is an AI-powered operational intelligence company helping organizations connect business documents, agreements, relationships, and workflows. Through its Core+, Sports+, and Lite solutions, the platform enables businesses and individuals to better understand contractual commitments, manage obligations, monitor deadlines, and coordinate operational activities. Built to address fragmented information and disconnected processes, DocuLingo combines document intelligence with operational visibility to help organizations make informed decisions and improve execution. Its mission is to transform business-critical information into actionable intelligence that helps people and organizations operate with greater clarity, accountability, and efficiency.