Home Care Helper Launches A Simpler Way For U.S. Families To Find In-Home Senior Care Services Near Them

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."Families can enter a ZIP code, answer a few questions and hear from one local home care agency, instead of a flood of calls from a call center.

St. Petersburg, Florida - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper today announced the launch of homecarehelper, a service that connects families across the United States with in-home senior care services from one local agency that serves their area.

Why Finding In-Home Care for an Aging Parent Is So Hard for American Families

Families who search for home care online often fill out one form and then get calls from many agencies within hours. Adult children are often coordinating care from another city while working and raising kids. Home Care Helper was built to make that first step calmer and simpler.

How Home Care Helper Matches Families With One Trusted Local Home Care Agency

A family enters the ZIP code or city where care is needed and answers a few quick questions about the type of care and when it should start. The request goes to one licensed local home care agency that serves that area, and that agency contacts the family to talk through needs and set up an in-home assessment.

"When you're trying to get care for Mom or Dad, the last thing you need is ten phone calls by dinner," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "We built Home Care Helper so a family tells us what they need once and hears from one agency that actually serves their neighborhood."

Senior Home Care Services Families Can Request Through Home Care HelperCompanion Care and Personal Care at Home

Help with daily routines, meals, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing and getting around the house safely.

Alzheimer's and Dementia Care, Respite and 24-Hour Home Care

Support for loved ones living with memory loss, relief for family caregivers, help after a hospital stay, and 24-hour or live-in care.

No Obligation to Hire, With More Communities Added Every Month

There is no obligation to hire. Home Care Helper is starting with communities in home care in Texas, home care in California and home care in Minnesota, with more areas being added. Families can start a request at homecarehelper, and home care agencies interested in joining can apply at homecarehelper/agencies.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.