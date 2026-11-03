Home Care In San Antonio, TX And The Hill Country: Home Care Helper Connects Families With One Local Agency

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."Families in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Schertz, Cibolo and nearby towns can request in-home care for a loved one once and hear from one local agency.

San Antonio, Texas - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper, a service that connects families with in-home senior care services, is now helping families find home care in San Antonio and the surrounding Hill Country, including Boerne, Schertz, Cibolo, Converse, Helotes, Seguin, Canyon Lake, Spring Branch and Floresville.

Finding the Right Home Care for Your Loved One in the San Antonio Area

A family enters the ZIP code where care is needed and answers a few short questions. Instead of being passed to a long list of companies, the request goes to one home care agency that serves that part of Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall or Wilson County, which then reaches out to schedule an in-home assessment.

"San Antonio families are often coordinating care for a parent across town, out in the Hill Country, or from out of state," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "We want that first step to be simple: one request, one local agency, and a real conversation about what your loved one needs."

In-Home Care Services That Help San Antonio Area Seniors Stay Safe at HomeCompanion and Personal Care for San Antonio Seniors

Companionship, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and help with bathing, dressing and mobility.

Dementia Care, Respite and 24-Hour Home Care Across the San Antonio Area

Alzheimer's and dementia care, respite for family caregivers, help after a hospital stay, and 24-hour or live-in care.

How San Antonio Area Families Pay for Home Care

Medicare generally does not cover ongoing non-medical home care, so most families pay privately or use long-term care insurance or veterans benefits. The matched agency explains costs and options. More information is on the home care in Texas page, and families in Comal County can find home care in New Braunfels.

Families can start a request at homecarehelper, with no obligation to hire.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.