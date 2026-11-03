Home Care In Torrance And The South Bay, CA: Home Care Helper Simplifies Finding In-Home Care

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."Families in Torrance, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes, San Pedro and nearby South Bay cities can request care once and hear from one local agency.

Torrance, California - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper, a service that connects families with in-home senior care services, is now helping families find home care in Torrance and across the Los Angeles South Bay, including Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, El Segundo, Rancho Palos Verdes, San Pedro, Carson, Gardena, Hawthorne, Lawndale, Lomita, Harbor City and Wilmington.

Helping South Bay Families Find the Right Home Care for a Loved One

A family enters the ZIP code where care is needed and answers a few quick questions. The request goes to one home care agency that serves that part of the South Bay, and that agency contacts the family to discuss care and set up an in-home assessment.

"A lot of South Bay families are juggling work, kids and a parent who wants to stay in the house they've lived in for forty years," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "Home Care Helper gets them to one local agency quickly, without their phone ringing all afternoon."

In-Home Care Services for Seniors in Torrance and the South Bay Beach CitiesCompanion Care and Personal Care in the South Bay

Companionship, meals, errands, and help with bathing, dressing and getting around the home safely.

Dementia Care, Respite and Live-In Home Care in the South Bay

Alzheimer's and dementia care, respite for family caregivers, help after a hospital stay, and 24-hour or live-in care.

Local Home Care Across the South Bay and California

The matched agency explains costs and payment options, including long-term care insurance and veterans benefits. More information is on the home care in California page, and families along the coast can find home care in Redondo Beach.

South Bay families can start a request at homecarehelper, with no obligation to hire.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.