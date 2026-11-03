Monport Megas CO2 Laser Cutter Brings Greater Flexibility To Small Batch Laser Cutting For Custom Projects

MENAFN - GetNews) A 70W desktop CO2 platform with a 700 × 350 mm bed, camera-based placement and bolt-on conveyor, rotary and air-assist modules - built for shops where every order is a different product.

Seattle, USA - November 3, 2026 - Monport Laser's MegaS 70W desktop CO2 laser cutter targets a specific bottleneck in custom fabrication: not the speed of the cut, but the time it takes to change from one job to the next. The machine pairs a 700 × 350 mm working area with an 8MP overhead camera, automatic focus and one-click material presets, and accepts three add-on modules - a conveyor, a rotary axis and an external air pump - that let a small shop take on work it would otherwise decline or send out.

Why small batches are the hard case

Custom laser work rarely arrives in runs of five hundred identical parts. It arrives as twelve acrylic cake toppers for one wedding, thirty signage panels for one event, six tumblers for a team order, a single 900 mm fascia panel, and then a run of leather patches in a different material at a different thickness.

Each of those jobs pays for its own changeover: focus, alignment, positioning, a test cut, and a check that the design actually sits where the operator thinks it does. On an entry-level desktop machine that changeover can outlast the cutting itself, and none of it is billable.

Three constraints arrive with it. Material spread, because 3 mm plywood, 18 mm basswood and 20 mm acrylic each want different power, different speed and a different focal height. Geometry, because round products do not lie flat and long panels do not fit. And finishing, because smoke deposits and scorch marks have to be sanded out by hand, which can consume the margin on a twelve-piece order.

What the MegaS changes at the bench

The Monport MegaS 70W desktop CO2 laser engraver and cutter is a 70W CO2 machine in a 1,120 × 670 × 330 mm cabinet that weighs 60 kg - small enough for a bench in a shop that does something else as well. The work area is 700 × 350 mm on a 780 × 440 mm bed. Monport's argument is not that it cuts faster than an industrial unit; it is that it removes the steps between jobs.



An 8MP panoramic camera maps a design onto parts already sitting on the bed, with 0.2 mm positioning precision. No jig, no measuring, no re-datuming between runs.

Automatic non-contact focus with material detection, across a 0–90 mm processing height.

Optical path alignment in about five minutes, using the visible guide laser and target assembly instead of trial and error.

One-click material parameters and a live camera preview, which remove the trial pieces that a twelve-unit run cannot absorb.

A rated maximum engraving speed of 600 mm/s - Monport notes optimal results at or below 300 mm/s - with a 0.03–0.08 mm spot from the 1.5-inch lens and support for up to 1,000 DPI.

Nine fans and 500 CFM of exhaust, built-in water cooling, and a Class 1 enclosure with a multi-layer protection system. Cutting capacity up to 20 mm acrylic and 18 mm basswood, across wood, leather, glass, stone and coated metal blanks.

Three modules that change what a shop can quote

Monport offers three add-ons for the same machine, and each one removes a specific "we can't do that" from the quote sheet.

The conveyor for the MEGAS turns the 700 mm bed into a pass-through. It carries stock up to 1 metre long and 5–15 mm thick on three speed settings, and keeps engraving without stopping to re-fixture, so a shop selling 900 mm signage no longer needs a larger gantry.

The rotary axis for the MEGAS clamps work from 4 mm to 120 mm on the inner diameter, with an adjustable tailstock covering 0–340 mm of length. Tumblers, bottles, glassware and other round stock run at 100–400 mm/s.

The external air pump raises assist pressure from the machine's standard 50 kPa to as much as 300 kPa. Combined with a telephoto lens, Monport rates cutting performance up to 25% higher, with cleaner edges and fewer burn marks - the difference between a part that ships off the bed and one that needs sanding.

All three mount to the same 60 kg frame, so the shop adds capability when a job calls for it rather than adding a second machine.

Batch logic, and the point where volume outgrows the desktop

The same logic continues in software. Camera-based shape recognition lets Batch Fill place and engrave one design across several objects in a single pass; automatic typesetting nests scattered elements to reduce offcuts; one-click parameters carry tested settings for common stock. The MegaS runs Monport's M-Design Hub or LightBurn, on Windows and macOS, over USB or Wi-Fi.

At some point a shop's problem stops being variety and starts being volume. For that step Monport points to the Effi7S 90W CO2 laser engraver and cutter: the same 700 mm width, a deeper 700 × 500 mm bed, 90W of tube power, a rated 1,400 mm/s and autofocus carried over.

What it changes for a product line

For a shop whose catalogue is broad rather than deep, the effect is that one machine covers the jobs that used to force a choice between quoting at a loss and declining.



Signage and décor: metre-length panels run on the conveyor, with no re-fixturing between panels.

Personalized gifts: mixed items in one bed, placed by camera and engraved as a single batch.

Acrylic displays and layered craft: 20 mm acrylic with clean, flame-polished edges.

Leather goods and patches: air assist keeps cut edges clean at low power.

Education and makerspaces: Class 1 enclosure, five-minute alignment and a 60 kg footprint. Coated and anodized blanks: marking spray extends CO2 work onto metal name tags and business cards.

About Monport

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Monport designs desktop and industrial CO2 and fiber laser engraving and cutting machines for makers, small businesses and workshops, backed by U.S.-based technical support.