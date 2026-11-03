Home Care In Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN: Home Care Helper Now Serving Twin Cities Families

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."Families in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Hopkins can request care for a loved one once and be matched with one local agency.

Minneapolis, Minnesota - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper, a service that connects families with in-home senior care services, is now helping families find home care in Minneapolis and across the Twin Cities, including Saint Paul, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Hopkins.

Finding Trusted Home Care for Your Loved One in the Twin Cities

Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and answer a few questions about the care their loved one needs. The request goes to one home care agency that serves that area of Hennepin or Ramsey County, which follows up to schedule an in-home assessment.

"Minnesota winters make it even harder to check on an aging parent every day," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "Our goal is to connect Twin Cities families with one local agency that can help their loved one stay safe and comfortable at home."

In-Home Care Services for Twin Cities SeniorsCompanion and Personal Care Across Minneapolis–Saint Paul

Companionship, meals, light housekeeping, and help with bathing, dressing and mobility, especially through icy winter months.

Dementia Care, Respite and 24-Hour Care in the Twin Cities

Alzheimer's and dementia care, respite for family caregivers, help after a hospital stay, and 24-hour or live-in care.

Home Care Across the Twin Cities and Minnesota

The matched agency explains costs and options. More information is on the home care in Minnesota page, and families on the east side of the river can find home care in Saint Paul.

Twin Cities families can start a request at homecarehelper, with no obligation to hire.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.