Home Care In San Antonio, TX: Home Care Helper Connects Families With One Trusted Local Agency

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."San Antonio families can now request in-home care for an aging parent once and hear from a single local home care agency, not a flood of calls.

San Antonio, Texas - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper, a service that connects families with in-home senior care services, is now helping families find home care in San Antonio, from Alamo Heights and Stone Oak to the South Side and the far West Side.

Finding the Right Home Care for Your Loved One in San Antonio

Families who search for help online often fill out one form and get calls from many agencies within hours. With Home Care Helper, a San Antonio family enters the ZIP code where care is needed, answers a few quick questions, and the request goes to one home care agency that serves that part of Bexar County. That agency calls the family to talk through their needs and set up an in-home assessment.

"San Antonio families are often coordinating care for a parent across town or from out of state," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "We want that first step to be simple: one request, one local agency, and a real conversation about what your loved one needs."

In-Home Care Services That Help San Antonio Seniors Stay Safe at HomeCompanion Care and Personal Care in San Antonio

Companionship, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and hands-on help with bathing, dressing and getting around the house.

Dementia Care, Respite and 24-Hour Home Care in San Antonio

Alzheimer's and dementia care, respite for family caregivers, help after a stay at a San Antonio hospital, and 24-hour or live-in care.

How San Antonio Families Pay for Home Care

Medicare generally does not cover ongoing non-medical home care, so most San Antonio families pay privately or use long-term care insurance or veterans benefits. The matched agency explains costs and options during the assessment. Families can learn more about home care in Texas, and those in Comal County can find home care in New Braunfels.

Families in San Antonio can start a request at homecarehelper, with no obligation to hire.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.