Home Care In Redondo Beach, CA: Home Care Helper Makes Finding In-Home Care Simple

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."Redondo Beach families can request care for a loved one once and be introduced to one local home care agency.

Redondo Beach, California - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper, a service that connects families with in-home senior care services, is now helping families find home care in Redondo Beach, from North Redondo to the neighborhoods near the pier and Riviera Village.

Helping Redondo Beach Families Find Trusted Home Care for an Aging Parent

Many Redondo Beach seniors want to stay in the homes and neighborhood they love. Home Care Helper lets a family enter ZIP code 90277 or 90278, answer a few short questions, and hear from one home care agency that serves Redondo Beach. That agency follows up to schedule an in-home assessment.

"Families in Redondo Beach tell us their parent isn't going anywhere, and they shouldn't have to," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "Our job is to connect them with one local agency that can help Mom or Dad stay safe at home."

Home Care Services Available to Redondo Beach SeniorsCompanion and Personal Care in Redondo Beach

Companionship, walks, meals, light housekeeping, and help with bathing, dressing and mobility.

Dementia Care and 24-Hour Home Care in Redondo Beach

Memory care at home, respite for family caregivers, help after a hospital stay, and 24-hour or live-in care.

Local Home Care in Redondo Beach and Across California

The matched agency walks families through costs and payment options. More information is on the home care in California page, and families with a loved one inland can find home care in Torrance.

Families in Redondo Beach can start a request at homecarehelper, with no obligation to hire.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.