Home Care In Minneapolis, MN: Home Care Helper Connects Families With One Local Agency

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."Minneapolis families can request in-home care for a loved one once and hear from a single local home care agency.

Minneapolis, Minnesota - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper, a service that connects families with in-home senior care services, is now helping families find home care in Minneapolis, from Northeast and Uptown to Nokomis and the neighborhoods around the Chain of Lakes.

Finding Trusted Home Care for Your Loved One in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis family enters the ZIP code where care is needed, answers a few questions about their loved one, and the request goes to one home care agency that serves that part of Hennepin County. That agency follows up to set up an in-home assessment.

"Minnesota winters make it even harder to check on an aging parent every day," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "Our goal is to connect Minneapolis families with one local agency that can help their loved one stay safe and comfortable at home."

In-Home Care Services for Minneapolis SeniorsCompanion and Personal Care in Minneapolis

Companionship, meals, light housekeeping, and help with bathing, dressing and mobility, especially through icy winter months.

Dementia Care, Respite and 24-Hour Care in Minneapolis

Alzheimer's and dementia care, respite for family caregivers, help after a hospital stay, and 24-hour or live-in care.

Home Care Options in Minneapolis and Across Minnesota

The matched agency explains costs and options, including long-term care insurance and veterans benefits. Families can learn more about home care in Minnesota, and those across the river can find home care in Saint Paul.

Families in Minneapolis can start a request at homecarehelper, with no obligation to hire.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.