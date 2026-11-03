Home Care In Saint Paul, MN: A Simpler Way For Families To Find In-Home Care

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."Saint Paul families can request care for an aging loved one once and be introduced to one local home care agency.

Saint Paul, Minnesota - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper, a service that connects families with in-home senior care services, is now helping families find home care in Saint Paul, from Highland Park and Mac-Groveland to Como and the East Side.

Helping Saint Paul Families Find the Right Home Care for a Loved One

A Saint Paul family enters the ZIP code where care is needed, answers a few short questions, and hears from one home care agency that serves that part of Ramsey County. That agency calls to talk through care needs and schedule an in-home assessment.

"Saint Paul is full of people who've lived in the same house for decades and want to keep it that way," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "We help their families find one local agency that can make that possible."

Home Care Services Available to Saint Paul SeniorsCompanion Care and Personal Care in Saint Paul

Companionship, meals, errands, and help with bathing, dressing and moving safely around the home.

Dementia Care and Respite Care in Saint Paul

Memory care at home for loved ones with Alzheimer's or dementia, relief for family caregivers, help after a hospital stay, and 24-hour or live-in care.

Local Home Care in Saint Paul and Across Minnesota

The matched agency walks families through costs and payment options. More information is on the home care in Minnesota page, and families with a loved one west of the river can find home care in Minneapolis.

Families in Saint Paul can start a request at homecarehelper, with no obligation to hire.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.