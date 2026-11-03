Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2026 To Bring Global Gaming Industry To Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Abdali Boulevard will host Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan 2026 on November 7-8, bringing together international gaming companies and industry professionals while offering free and subsidized participation opportunities for Jordanian developers, startups and students.

Nour Khrais, founder and CEO of Maysalward, a company specializing in mobile game development technology, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the conference is one of the leading international events dedicated to the video games industry. It will bring together game developers, representatives of international companies, investors, publishers and industry experts.

Khrais said hosting the event at Abdali Boulevard reflects its role as a destination for business, technology and creativity. The venue will host conference activities, gaming exhibitions, workshops and interactive events, providing a space for developers, entrepreneurs, creative professionals and students to connect and exchange experiences.

The conference is being organized in partnership with Games Design Week, Maysalward's initiatives The Capsule and The Space, and 962. The collaboration aims to support Jordan's gaming industry, strengthen the presence of startups and independent developers, and connect local talent with international markets.

Several international gaming and technology companies will participate, alongside organizations such as the International Trade Centre. Their participation will give Jordanian developers and companies opportunities to engage with international partners, exchange expertise and explore prospects for cooperation, publishing, investment and expansion into global markets.

The conference is expected to attract more than 1,500 participants representing around 400 companies, with 50 speakers and experts taking part in a program covering major industry trends in game development, emerging technologies, publishing, marketing and entrepreneurship.

This year's edition will provide free and subsidized participation opportunities, including reduced registration fees, for independent Jordanian developers, startups and students. The initiative aims to reduce financial barriers and widen access to the international event.

Participants will be able to showcase their games and projects in designated exhibition areas, attend conference sessions and workshops, take part in professional activities, and connect with international companies, publishers and investors.

The program will also include free school visits and educational activities, giving students practical and interactive opportunities to learn about game design and development and explore potential educational and career paths in the industry.

The conference will feature several specialised areas and activities, including Games Design Week, the Jordanian Games Zone, exhibition areas, a Build and Create Lab, professional sessions and meetings, as well as community activities and interactive experiences.

The event also aims to strengthen Jordan's position as a regional hub for the video games industry by supporting startups and independent developers, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating new opportunities for learning, cooperation and investment.

The focus on free and subsidised participation reflects efforts to make the industry more accessible to Jordanian talent, particularly young people, students and developers at the early stages of their careers.

The conference highlights the video games industry as an expanding economic and creative sector that extends beyond entertainment, bringing together technology, education and entrepreneurship while opening opportunities for Jordanian talent in international markets.

//Petra// WH