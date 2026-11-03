Tamatem Games Tops 2026 List Of Leading MENA Game Makers

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Jordanian mobile game publisher Tamatem Games has ranked first in The Top 30 MENA Game Makers 2026, a list published by international gaming industry platform PocketGamer, placing it at the top of the regional ranking.

According to a company statement issued on Tuesday, the recognition reflects Tamatem's continued efforts to develop the digital gaming sector and strengthen the presence of Arabic-language content in the global gaming industry.

Founded in Jordan in 2013, the company has built one of the region's leading platforms for publishing and operating games targeting Arabic-speaking audiences. Its work includes localizing international games, marketing them and developing entertainment experiences tailored to the interests of players across the region.

The report highlighted the company's strategic growth in recent years, particularly its expansion beyond game publishing and localization into developing its own titles, investing in technology and entering new markets.

Among the key milestones in this development was the launch of Awad: Delivery King 2, the first game developed in-house by the company, as well as its acquisition of Turkish interactive advertising technology company Playable Factory.

Tamatem Games Founder and CEO Hussam Hammo said the company was proud of the achievement, describing it as an important milestone that reflects years of hard work, determination and confidence in the ability of Arab talent to compete and excel in the global gaming industry.

He added that securing the top position in the Middle East and North Africa was not merely a company achievement, but also a milestone that adds to Jordan's and the region's record of success in technology and digital gaming.

//Petra// WH